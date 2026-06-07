iOS 27: 10 expected features that could be coming to your iPhone soon

WWDC is just around the corner, and Apple is ready to unveil its next biggest software update – iOS 27. Well, Apple is still working on iOS 26, but the rumours and leaks around iOS 27 promise several upgrades for your iPhone. Interestingly, the focus may not just be on new AI tools. Apple is also said to be working on a major Siri overhaul, foldable iPhone support and performance improvements. Also Read: Apple MacBook Ultra may debut with OLED display and new design, says leak

Here are 10 features that could make their way to iOS 27. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

iOS 27 expected upgrades

A completely new Siri

One of the most talked about update with the iOS 27 is a completely new experience of Siri. This could be the biggest change. Several reports suggested that Apple is working on a chatbot-style Siri that can hold longer conversations, remember context and answer questions in a more natural way. Siri may also get its own dedicated app for text and voice chats. Also Read: Apple Design Awards 2026 winners announced: Guitar Wiz, Cyberpunk 2077 among top picks

Apple is also expected to improve Siri’s on-screen awareness. For example, if someone sends you an address in Messages, Siri could help save it directly to a contact card or perform actions based on what’s currently visible on your screen.

Plus, Siri may finally be able to perform tasks across multiple apps. This could include actions like moving files between apps, editing a photo and sharing it, or sending emails based on information already available on your device.

AI-powered Wallet upgrades

Apple is reportedly working on new Wallet features that could let users scan physical tickets, membership cards and passes, then turn them into digital versions automatically. There are also reports of smarter bill-splitting tools that can generate payment requests after scanning a receipt.

Smarter Safari browsing

Safari is reportedly getting AI improvements, including automatic tab grouping and better organisation tools to help manage multiple open tabs.

AI-powered search experience

A new “Search or Ask” interface is reportedly being tested. Instead of simply searching your phone, you may be able to ask questions, search the web and get AI-generated answers from a single place.

Support for Apple’s foldable iPhone

Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to arrive later this year, and iOS 27 could bring software changes designed specifically for larger foldable displays. This may include split-screen multitasking and layouts that adapt automatically when the device is unfolded.

Smarter Camera app

Leaks suggest that the camera app may become more customisable. You could get the option to rearrange camera controls, add shortcuts and create a layout that matches their photography style.

AI photo editing tools

Apple is reportedly testing new editing features inside the Photos app. These tools could help users extend image backgrounds, improve photos and make edits using simple text instructions.

AI-generated Shortcuts

Instead of manually building automations, users could simply describe what they want the shortcut to do and let AI create it.

Improved Writing Tools

Apple may expand its Writing Tools feature with grammar suggestions, rewriting options and additional AI-powered writing assistance across apps.

Visual Intelligence to get smarter

Apple could expand Visual Intelligence beyond object recognition. Reports suggest users may be able to scan nutrition labels to log dietary information, add contact details from business cards directly to Contacts and even save physical tickets to Wallet using the camera.

Beyond AI features, iOS 27 is expected to focus mainly on optimisation. Several reports suggest Apple wants to improve overall stability, reduce bugs and make iPhones feel faster while also improving battery efficiency.

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As always, these features remain unconfirmed for now. Apple is expected to reveal the first official details during WWDC 2026, which is scheduled for June 8-12.