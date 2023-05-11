Missed Google IO 2023? Here are top updates you shouldn't miss

Google hosted its annual developers’ conference — Google I/O 2023 — today. At the event, Google announced a host of new ways it is utilising its generative AI, Google Bard, in its products and services. The list not only includes the company’s flagship product, that is, Google Search, but also other products and services such as Google Maps, Gmail and Google Photos. In addition to this, the company announced that it is opening Bard to people in 180 countries. It’s also introducing Bard in Japanese and Korean with support for 40 more languages arriving later this year. Also Read - Google IO 2023: Google launches its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold

On the hardware front, the company announced its first ever foldable display smartphone — Google Pixel Fold — and its budget smartphone dubbed as the Google Pixel 7a. While these are important announcement, the list isn’t nearly enough. So, if you missed watching the live event, here is everything Google announced at Google I/O 2023. Also Read - Google Search finally takes the AI route as Microsoft Bing poses threat

Everything Google announced at Google I/O 2023

Google Photos Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

— Google announced Magic Editor feature for Google Photos. This feature will make it easier for users to make complex edits without pro-level editing skills. The feature uses a combination of AI techniques, including generative AI, to help users make edits to specific parts of an image — like the subject, sky or background. The feature will also create new content to fill in the gaps after repositioning the subject. This feature will arrive in Google Photos later this year.

Google Maps

— Google also announced Immersive View for Routes feature for Maps. This feature will enable users to visualise every segment of a route before they hit the road — whether they are driving, walking or cycling. Immersive View uses computer vision and AI to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images together to create a rich, digital model of the world. Google will begin rolling out Immersive View for Routes in the coming months in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

With our new Immersive View for routes, you can — whether you’re walking, cycling or driving. You can even see air quality, weather and traffic. We’ll begin rolling out this feature this summer and launch in 15 cities by the end of the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/cpllpjZw4y — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Gmail

— Gmail is getting a Help me Write feature that will help users write to emails by pulling details from their existing emails and information provided by the user. This feature will be powered by generative AI. This feature will arrive via a Workspace update later this year.

Google Search

— Users will now see an AI-powered snapshot of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper into the top that they have searched. Below this snapshot, users will see suggested next steps, including the ability to ask follow-up questions.

— Generative AI in Search will also help users to understand the full picture when they are shopping, making complex purchase decisions faster and much easier. “When searching for a product, you’ll get a snapshot of noteworthy factors to consider and products that fit the bill. You’ll also get product descriptions that include relevant, up-to-date reviews, ratings, prices and product images,” Google explained.

— Search is getting a new ‘About this Image’ that will let users see important context, like where else an image has been seen online, or when and where similar images have appeared. Later this year, users will be able to use it in Lens in the Google app or Chrome.

—

With our “About this Image” tool in Search, you’ll be able to see important context, like where else an image has been seen online, or when and where similar images have appeared. Later this year, you’ll be able to use it in Lens in the Google app or Chrome. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Ze2gNwmpkb — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Google also announced an experiment in Search Labs, called SGE (Search Generative Experience). SGE is available on Chrome desktop and the Google App (Android and iOS) in the US (English-only at launch), so the company can incorporate feedback and continue to improve the experience over time. Google will be opening up signups for Search Labs today, with access to SGE beginning in the coming weeks.

Google Bard

— Google today announced that it is removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories with more coming soon.

Today we’re removing the waitlist process and making Bard available in over 180 countries and territories, with more coming soon. 🎉#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/m6HSzScs4P — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Google Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and the company is planning to roll out support for 40 languages soon.

— Google Bard is also getting a Dark theme.

Dark theme is now available in Bard. ⚫ To make Bard easier on your eyes in dim light, you can activate Dark theme right in Bard, or let your OS settings control when it kicks in.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/P85P6vdYlE — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

PaLM 2

— Google introduced PaLM 2 at the Google I/O 2023. PaLM 2 is the company’s next generation language model with improved multilingual, reasoning and coding capabilities.

— Google also announced that it will bring PaLM 2 to over 25 new products and features including Workspace.

Google AI and DeepMind

— Google has combined its AI and DeepMind teams into a new team called Google DeepMind.

— Google DeepMind has developed PaLM 2 and it’s now working on its next model called Gemini. “Gemini is still in training, but it’s already exhibiting multimodal capabilities never before seen in prior models. Once fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety, Gemini will be available at various sizes and capabilities, just like PaLM 2,” Google said.

We recently brought these two teams together into Google DeepMind, backed by the computational resources of Google. They are focused on building more capable systems, safely and responsibly. pic.twitter.com/PUYgH26nRL — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google Workspace

— Google Sheets will now generate a plan that will help users get organised.

These new @GoogleWorkspace features can help you turn ideas into action. Simply describe what you’re trying to accomplish, and Google Sheets will generate a plan that helps you get organized. This will be available to trusted testers next month. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rnhEuBbyMB — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Users can now pick a slide and use a simple text prompt to generate an original visual that conveys their unique artistic vision. Google is rolling out this feature to trusted testers next month.

Android

— Later this year, Find My Device will help users locate products other than their phone, such as headphones, tablets, and more.

Keeping track of devices can be hard. Later this year, Find My Device will help locate products other than your phone, like headphones, tablets, & more. PSA: The Find My Device network ensures that location data is encrypted, so your info is for your eyes only. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/4XKLo1KVsD — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Android is getting an ‘unknown tracker alerts’ feature that will essentially entail users’ smartphones alerting them and locating unfamiliar tracking tags that have been separated from their owners and are seen moving with them.

Unknown tracker alerts is an upcoming @Android feature where your phone alerts you *and* locates unfamiliar tracking tags that have been separated from their owners and are seen moving with you. Look out for more on this later this year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/o2MjuETYXL — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Google says that soon Android will be able to give users ‘compose-itions’ an extra spark of personality via the Magic Compose feature. It is a new Messages feature powered by generative AI that will helps users transform their text messages to their desired vibe before they hit send.

Soon, @Android will be able to give your *compose-itions* an extra spark of personality. Magic Compose, a new Messages feature powered by generative AI, helps you transform your text message to your desired vibe before you hit send → https://t.co/ZkpSB2E7Hd #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GCoqXbIFBB — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— Android is also getting Generative AI wallpapers, Cinematic wallpapers and Emoji wallpapers.

Give your wallpaper more emo-tion with emo-jis. Emoji wallpaper allows you to mix and match emojis, colors and patterns for a great background that fits your mood — whether you’re a 🥹 or 😭 person. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1pGIs8lKEd — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Pixel 7a

— Pixel 7a is powered by Tensor G2 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is available starting today and it starts at $499.

Introducing #Pixel7a, the newest A-Series device that meets our helpfulness standards and more, including an upgraded camera, the power of Google Tensor G2 and high class performance inside and out. Pixel 7a is available starting today. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yptoXGaPzv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Pixel Tablet

— It is powered by Tensor G2 chipset and it comes with a charging dock.

The new #PixelTablet features the best of Pixel, Android and Google for a tablet experience that’s helpful in your hand and at home 🧵↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/YKigi2gzJW — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— The speaker dock keeps the tablet charged and ready. When the tablet is docked, users can access features such as a digital photo frame, smart home controls and hands-free help from Google.

— It ships next month starting at $499.

Pixel Fold

— The Google Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and it is the thinnest smartphone by the company so far.

Let the Pixel family story *unfold* with the latest device, Google #PixelFold, the first foldable made exclusively by us. Get the best of both worlds by using it as a phone when it’s convenient or as an immersive tablet when you need one ↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jl76JB3lFF — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

— It starts at $1,799.