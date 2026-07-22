Google launches three new Gemini AI models: But there's no Gemini 3.5 Pro yet

Google has introduced three new Gemini AI models aimed at businesses and developers. The new models are called Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber. All three models comes with better coding capabilities, faster performance, and lower cost. Nevertheless, the tech giant did not unveil the highly awaited Gemini 3.5 Pro. Each model is designed for fulfilling different purposes and helping developers to build AI powered apps and services more seamlessly and proficiently. Also Read: Gemini Omni to AI-powered Search: Everything Google announced at I/O 2026

Gemini 3.6 Flash is smarter, faster, and affordable

According to Google, its Gemini 3.6 Flash is the primary AI model that helps in everyday development tasks and businesses. The model is an upgraded version of Gemini 3.5 Flash and is designed to provide better performance to developers, that too, with reduced operating costs. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Omni, with faster AI performance at I/O 2026

As per Google, the model comes with better performance in:

Understanding text, images and documents

Coding

Handling multiple tasks more efficiently

Writing and research

The company further claims that Gemini 3.6 Flash uses fewer computing resources as compared to its predecessor. Also, this makes it less expensive to run. This not just allows businesses to build AI powered tools at a lower cost, but also helps in maintaining good performance.

Gemini 3.5 Flash: Speed

Google also announced that Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is the “fastest and lowest-cost” variant in the Gemini 3.5 family.

The model is used for jobs which require fast answers and can process a lot of jobs. It may be helpful for:

Business automation

Customer support chatbots

AI-powered search

Document processing

Other high-volume AI services

The Flash Lite model is an improvement over its predecessor or Lite models, hence, offering improved performance without increasing any cost

Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber

The third model is designated for cybersecurity, called Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber.

It can be used to identify software weaknesses and to help resolve security problems. This model has been “optimized for cybersecurity tasks”, Google says, and will come with its security tools, CodeMender.

Flash Cyber will not be offered to all, unlike the other two. It will only be available to governments and select trusted partners in a limited pilot program.

Why Google didn’t launch Gemini 3.5 Pro

Another unexpected development from Google’s release is that it did not include the company’s latest and greatest AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, which is designed for more advanced reasoning and coding.

Earlier Google had hinted that the Pro version is on the near horizon. But, new sources have suggested the company slowed down its launch in order to ensure the model is performing at a higher level than required before launching it to the public.

Google DeepMind product lead Logan Kilpatrick said that Gemini 3.5 Pro is in testing with partners and will be released when it’s ready.

Google is still playing its part in the race for Artificial Intelligence

As competition in the AI industry is heating up, Google has made its latest announcement.

In recent months:

OpenAI released GPT-5.5, and began the deployment of GPT-5.6.

The Anthropic team has introduced two new Claude models: Claude Opus 4.8 and Claude Sonnet 5.

Google is prioritizing faster, more cost-effective, and more accessible AI, even though its flagship Pro model is still being developed, with the new Gemini Flash models.

Gemini 4 is already in development

In addition to the new releases, Google announced it has already started developing Gemini 4.

The company has begun to train the next iteration of the AI model and calls it “our most ambitious AI project to date. Google states that development is on track, but there’s no official release date.

This indicates that Google is not slowing down its efforts in the field of AI, even after the delay in the announcement of Gemini 3.5 Pro.

What it means for developers and businesses

While all Gemini models are aimed at developers and businesses, it can also benefit everyday users too in the future. As these models are faster and more efficient, they may improve features across Google’s products, including Workspace, Search, and other AI powered services.

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For now, the company has expanded its Gemini lineup with three models, focusing on speed, specialized tasks, and affordability. However, the Gemini 3.5 Pro model remains unavailable, but the company says that it is actively testing the model and plans to release it soon.