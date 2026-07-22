Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lands in a new avatar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 launched along with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The biggest change? The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is now the standard foldable, while the Ultra becomes Samsung’s most premium foldable phone. With a quick look, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 keeps Samsung’s book-style foldable design but in a different ratio. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: How to watch, event details, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9

When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a 10:16 cover screen, while the unfolded form factor turns it into a 4:3 main display. What else does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, cameras to price and availability. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 And Galaxy Watch 9 prices leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Everything to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The outer display measures 5.5 inches and also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Samsung says the phone weighs 201 grams and measures 9.7mm when folded and 4.5mm when unfolded. Also Read: Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra get student offers

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone runs Android 17 with One UI 9 out of the box. Samsung has also promised seven years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

For photography, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera on the back. The phone also features a 10MP cover camera and another 10MP camera on the main display for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 4,800mAh dual battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, 20W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. Moreover, it carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in three storage variants:

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12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,79,999 ($1,899)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,99,999 ( $2,099)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 2,39,999 ($2,499)

Samsung has confirmed the device globally, but India pricing and availability are yet to be announced. Moreover, know that the phone is available in Graphite, Cream and Lavender colour options. Samsung is also offering an exclusive Pistachio colour through its official website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Quick specifications