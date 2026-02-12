Google Meet makes presentations easier with new feature

Google is making it easier for you to share content more efficiently. The tech giant recently announced in a blog post that meeting participants will soon get the option to move shared screen content into a standalone window using the “Open in new window” feature. Also Read: Found your personal info on Google? New tool helps you remove deepfakes faster

How will it help you? The latest update gives you more flexibility in how you share content. Whether you are presenting a deck, a document, or even a spreadsheet, the new option lets you move it to a secondary window or resize it independently based on your needs. In short, you will be able to view meeting participants while keeping an eye on the shared content – something that often gets tricky during presentations. Also Read: Google Maps may soon answer your travel queries with Gemini chat; Here's how

Who will get it and when?

Google says the feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Rapid Release domains have already started receiving the update, and the rollout will continue gradually until February 19. Meanwhile, the full rollout is scheduled to begin on February 23, 2026. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Flipkart availability confirmed before launch: Expected specs, price

Once available, you won’t need any admin approval to use it. The feature will be enabled by default.

Real-time audio translation in Google Meet

Apart from this, the tech giant has announced that Google Meet on Android as well as iOS will get the speech translation feature. However, the feature is expected to roll out to Google Meet’s mobile app in the coming weeks. It must be noted that the speech translation feature is already available on computers, but mobile users have been barred from it.

How does it work? As you speak in a different language, the feature automatically translates your content in real-time to the participants in the meeting. So far, the translation is available between English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.