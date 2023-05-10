Google IO 2023: Everything you should know about tonight s event

Google will be hosting its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2023, tonight. At the event, the company will be announcing two new smartphones — the budget Google Pixel 7a, which is the successor to last year’s Pixel 6a smartphone, and the company’s first ever foldable display smartphone, that is Google Pixel Fold. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a price in India announced on Flipkart ahead of launch

In addition to the two smartphones, the tech giant is also expected to announce updates to Android mobile operating system and its generative AI, that is, Google Bard and its use cases across the company products and services such as Google Search, Maps and Gmail among other things. Also Read - Google I/O 2023: Here's everything could announce tomorrow

How to watch Google I/O 2023 online

Google will be live streaming the event via its official YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 10AM PT on May 10, 2023, or 10:30PM IST. The event will kickstart with the keynote address from Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Also Read - LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, shuts down China-based InCareers app

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

2023 is expected to be one of the most significant years in the history of Google I/O as this year the company will be unveiling its first foldable display smartphone — the Google Pixel Fold. While the device has been in the news for years now, but so far, the moment around foldables hasn’t been enough to push the company to launch its own foldable display smartphone. That changes this year. With more and more companies jumping the foldable bandwagon and market share of the form factor going up globally, now is the time to join the trend. Google certainly hasn’t missed the message as it has already confirmed that the Pixel Fold is well on its way. The company has also given us a glimpse of what the device would look like. Take a peek:

Another device that is expected to make a splash this year is the budget Pixel 7a smartphone. This phone is tipped to be powered by the company’s Tensor G2 chipset. This is the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 series smartphone. In simple words, the Pixel 7a will be a closer cousin to the Pixel 7 series despite the compromises that the company would have to make to fit the device within a certain price range. Best thing: the phone will also be arriving in India.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

Beyond the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a, the company will also be launching the Pixel Tablet. A Google Store listing has already confirmed the company’s plans. It will feature the company’s famed Material You design and be powered by the company’s Tensor G2 chipset.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to give us a more closer look at the Android 14 mobile operating system, which will start rolling out sometime in August.

Additionally, the company’s annual event is also likely to pack some AI surprises this year, especially at a time when the momentum around generative AI increases. Meaning? At the event, we could hear about Google’s plans of utilising its ChatGPT competitor Bard across its products and services. We could also hear about new features coming to Search, Maps, Gmail and Google Assistant.

Anything else?

Well, you will have to wait for Google I/O 2023 to begin to know that.