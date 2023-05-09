Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel is expected to launch during Google I/O tomorrow. It will be a 6.1-inch device, which will be powered by a Tensor G2 processor. The device will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 64 MP rear camera. Recently Google India announced via Twitter that its next device will be launched on May 11, the day after Google I/O. So, we can expect the Google Pixel 7a to launch tomorrow.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google has already announced that Google Pixel Tablet will be available to purchase in 2023. We expect that Google will launch the tablet at tomorrow’s event. The table will be powered by a Tensor G2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.