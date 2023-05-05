Google is set to host its developers’ conference, that is, Google I/O 2023, at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, next week. Ahead of the annual event, the company has given us the first official glimpse of its foldable-display smartphone, that is, the Google Pixel Fold, in the form of a short video shared on Twitter. Also Read - Google is replacing Chrome’s lock icon this year: Here’s why you should care

The eight-second-long video that was shared via Google’s official Made by Google Twitter handle gives a detailed look of how the Pixel Fold will look like. This video matches the official-looking image-based renders of the device that were recently leaked online. The video also confirms a number of rumours and reports that have been circulating on the social media for years now. Also Read - Pixel Buds A-series gets an update ahead of Pixel 7a launch: Take a peek

The video shared by Google shows that the upcoming Pixel Fold will have a glass body with a polished aluminum chassis. It will share its overall design aesthetics with the Pixel 7 series smartphones, which the company launched last year. This means that you will get a horizontally stacked metallic camera module that will house a triple camera along with an LED flash. It is possible that Google includes the same rear camera capabilities that we saw in the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones last year. Also Read - Gmail is rolling out its own blue verified checkmarks for verified senders

The video shared by the company also shows that the Pixel Fold will have a thick chin and top bezels when unfolded. The top bezel on the right side will house a single camera on the inside along with a bunch of other sensors. Apart from this, the video shows that the Pixel Fold will come with the same Material You design aesthetics in terms of the software that the company has been promoting on all its products and services.

The Pixel Fold is also listed on the Google Store. However, the listing doesn’t reveal any further details about the upcoming smartphone.

Here’s your first official look of the Google Pixel Fold:

What do we know about the Google Pixel Fold so far

Pixel Fold Design

As mentioned before, the video shared by Google matches official-looking renders and reports that have been doing rounds on the social media for years now.

More recently, tipster Evan Blass shared detailed images of the Pixel Fold on Twitter. These images give us a detailed view of how the upcoming Pixel Fold will look like when folded and when unfolded. The images shared by the tipster show that the Pixel Fold will come with a notebook-style folding design and that the right chassis of the phone will hold the power button and the volume keys. When folded, the phone will have a full screen display with a punch-hole camera in the top middle section.

Pixel Fold Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the tipster has already revealed that the Pixel Fold will measure 139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm when folded. When unfolded, it will measure 5.5-inches x 6.2-inches x 0.2-inches. It will weigh 283 grams.

Tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that the Pixel Fold will sport a 7.6-inch display when unfolded and a 5.79-inch display when folded. The screen will be made with ultra-thin glass with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. The phone is tipped to will come with a 9.5MP dual pixel camera with 1.22 μm pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and 84-degree field-of-view in the front when folded. On the inside, the Pixel Fold will sport an 8MP camera with 1.12 μm pixels, ƒ/2.0 aperture, and 84-degree field-of-view. Details about the rear camera setup remain unclear for now.

Furthermore, the upcoming Pixel Fold is tipped to be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 system-on-chip (SoC) with a battery that can last for 24 hours. It will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Additionally, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IPX8 water resistant certification, and a USB type-C 3.2 gen 2 port.

Pixel Fold colours

As per a separate report by Evan Blass, the phone will ships in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

Pixel Fold pricing and availability

Coming to pricing, 9To5 Google reports that the Pixel Fold is expected to start at $1,799 (Rs 1,47,463 approximately). It is expected to available for pre-order from Google Store starting May 10 and from partners and carriers starting May 30. The device is expected to be available for purchase in select markets starting June 27.

Not the first time, though

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have extensively detailed the features and specifications that an upcoming Google device will sport. In the past, details about Google’s flagship devices have been leaked online ahead of the official launch. In many cases, Google has taken charge of the narrative by officially confirming a lot of details as it happened in case of the Pixel 4 series devices. It remains to be seen what surprises Google has up its sleeves ahead of the Pixel Fold launch.