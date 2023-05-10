Google Pixel 7a is coming to India on May 11, but the price of the next affordable Pixel phone has seemingly come out. In what looks like an accidental reveal, Flipkart put a banner on its website, announcing not only the price but also the launch offers on the Pixel 7a. The successor to the Pixel 6a has already been leaked far and wide, and from what the reports suggest, it will be a big upgrade. The new price does not go far from what the predecessor Pixel 6a arrived at, so let us take a look. Also Read - Google I/O 2023: Here's everything could announce tomorrow

According to the now-deleted Flipkart banner, the Pixel 7a will be available at the best price of Rs 39,999, which includes an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on either HDFC Bank cards or exchanges. That means the launch price of the Pixel 7a is Rs 43,999. Flipkart has also revealed that Pixel 7a buyers will be eligible for a discount on the purchase of Pixel Buds A-Series and Fitbit Inspire 2. You can buy each product at Rs 3,999 on buying the Pixel 7a. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 27,999 in India: Should you buy it or not?

The price announcement by Flipkart is almost surprising, especially considering Google India last week announced the Indian launch date for the Pixel 7a. In a Twitter announcement, Google India said the Pixel 7a would arrive in India on May 11, a day after the commencement of the Google I/O 2023. Although the banner now seems to have been pulled, Flipkart inadvertently gave us an idea of where Google’s upcoming affordable Pixel phone would stand. For instance, it will be around the same price as the Nothing Phone 1 and Vivo V27 Pro.

Unlike the accidental price reveal, Google has not said anything official about the Pixel 7a. Whatever we know about it is through the grapevine. According to a screenshot shared by tipster Roland Quandt, the Google Pixel 7a would come with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It would be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, which runs last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There will be a 64MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the Pixel 7a’s back, while the selfie camera on it will use a 13MP sensor. The Pixel 7a would also bring a “24-hour battery” with support for fast wired and wireless charging technologies. Continuing the tradition of Pixel phones, the upcoming Pixel 7a would bring Super Res Zoom up to 8x and Real Tone among other features.