Google doubles down on generative AI with smarter Gmail, Photos, and Maps

At the Google I/O 2023, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) took centre stage. Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai opened the keynote by talking about how far the company has reached in its journey to make generative AI reach more customers. After the patchy start of Bard AI, Google announced that generative AI is coming to Gmail, Search, Photos, and Maps.

Pichai said Google is taking a "bold and responsible" approach to AI. While that is a bit ambiguous, the features coming to Google's popular services show where the company's generative AI models are headed. For instance, Gmail is getting a tool that will write emails on your behalf, Maps is getting route-to-route navigation in an immersive view, and Photos is getting a more advanced editor.

Developing…