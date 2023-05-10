comscore
Google doubles down on generative AI with smarter Gmail, Photos, and Maps

At the Google I/O 2023, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) took centre stage. Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai opened the keynote by talking about how far the company has reached in

At the Google I/O 2023, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) took centre stage. Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai opened the keynote by talking about how far the company has reached in its journey to make generative AI reach more customers. After the patchy start of Bard AI, Google announced that generative AI is coming to Gmail, Search, Photos, and Maps. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 27,999 in India: Should you buy it or not?

Pichai said Google is taking a “bold and responsible” approach to AI. While that is a bit ambiguous, the features coming to Google’s popular services show where the company’s generative AI models are headed. For instance, Gmail is getting a tool that will write emails on your behalf, Maps is getting route-to-route navigation in an immersive view, and Photos is getting a more advanced editor. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold is coming: Here’s its first official look ahead of Google IO 2023

Developing… Also Read - Google to launch Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023: Here’s what we know so far

  • Published Date: May 10, 2023 10:51 PM IST
