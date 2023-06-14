How to use Gmail s Help me Write feature on Android, iOS

comscore
News

Gmail’s ‘Help me Write’ feature arrives on Android, iOS: How to use it

News

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use Gmail's Help me Write feature to compose and improve your email on Android and iOS.

Highlights

  • Google had announced Help me Write feature for Gmail at I/O 2023.
  • Gmail's Help me Write feature is based on generative AI.
  • Gmail's Help me Write feature is available on Android and iOS.
Gmail Feature

Google, back at I/O 2023 last month, had announced a quirky new feature dubbed as ‘Help me Write’ for Gmail. The feature uses generative AI to help users draft messages in Gmail based on their prompts. In Gmail, the Help me Write feature can not only help users write a new draft using a freeform prompt, such as, write a birthday invitation, but it can also help them refine and improve their existing draft message. Also Read - How to get weather alerts on your iPhone, Android phone: A step-by-step guide

Now, a report by 9To5 Google says that Google has made Gmail’s Help me Write feature available to all the eligible users on Android and on iOS. Also Read - Breaking: Infinix could integrate ChatGPT in upcoming Note 30 series

However, there is caveat. Not all Gmail users can access the Help me Write feature just yet as it is available to only Gmail’s Workspace Labs subscribers, which is a program for users to try new AI features, before they are refined and rolled out to a wider audience. Also Read - Want to download movies, TV shows from Netflix for offline viewing? Here’s what you need to do

Meanwhile, if you have subscribed to Google’s Workspace Labs program, here’s how you can use Gmail‘s Help me Write feature to write or refine your message on Android and iOS.

How to draft a message using Help me write on iOS and Android

Step 1: Open Gmail app on your iPhone.
Step 2: At the bottom right, tap Compose.
Step 3: In the bottom right of the window, tap Help me write.
Step 4: Enter a prompt.
Step 5: Tap Create.
Step 6: When you’re finished, tap Insert.

How to refine a message using Help me write on iOS and Android

Step 1: Open Gmail app on your iPhone.
Step 2: At the bottom right, tap Compose and write your message.
Step 3: In the bottom right of the window, tap Help me write.
Step 4: Choose an option from the menu:
— Formalize: Makes the draft more formal.
— Elaborate: Adds details to build upon the text.
— Shorten: Shortens the draft.
— I’m Feeling Lucky: Updates draft with creative details.
Step 5: Tap Replace to accept the new draft or tap Close to keep your existing draft.

It is worth noting that you can also use Gmail’s Help me Write feature when you access Gmail via a web browser on your PC. Here’s what you need to do:

How to draft a message using Help me write on PC

Step 1: On your computer, open Gmail.
Step 2: At the top left, click Compose.
Step 3: In the bottom left of the window, click Help me write (Labs) and then Help me Write.
Step 4: Click Create.
Step 5: When you’re finished, click Insert.

How to refine a message using Help me write on PC

Step 1: On your computer, open Gmail.
Step 2: At the top left, click Compose.
Step 3: In the bottom left of the window, click Help me write (Labs) and then Help me Write.
Step 4: Choose an option from the menu:
— Formalize: Makes the draft more formal.
— Elaborate: Adds details to build upon the text.
— Shorten: Shortens the draft.
— I’m Feeling Lucky: Updates draft with creative details.
Step 5: Click Insert to accept the new draft or click Close to keep your existing draft.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2023 6:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Truecaller brings call recording feature on iOS

Google Search new game lets you roll search results into a ball: Here's how to play it

How to use Gmail s Help me Write feature on Android, iOS

Here's when Nothing Phone 1 will get Nothing OS 2

Windows 11's Android integration offers new file sharing feature

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy