Google announces Feature Drop for Pixel Watch, Fitbit devices: What s new

Google today announced a massive update for its smartwatches and fitness trackers, which includes its Pixel Watch and Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers. The update brings a host of new features to the two sets of devices, including support for blood oxygen monitoring and better heart rate sensing on Pixel Watch and support for more languages and new watch faces on Fitbit devices.

Google said that it has started rolling out these features to the Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices and that all eligible devices will get the update within coming few weeks.

New features coming to Pixel Watch

One of the most important features coming to Pixel Watch is SPO2 sensing. With this feature, Pixel device owners will now be able to monitor their blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) while they are sleeping. In addition to this, Pixel Watch owners will also be able to track their SpO2 trends over time, which will help them spot any changes associated with their activity, altitude, and overall wellness.

In addition to this, Pixel Watch is also getting smarter heart rate tracking. Google says that now Pixel Watch will be able to send users a notification if their heart rate is unusually high or low, as it could be an indicator of your overall health and any potential issues on the horizon.

Google is also bringing support for Spotify DJ session — a feature that it rolled out to Wear OS-powered smartwatches earlier this month — to Pixel Watch. With this feature, Pixel Watch users will be able to “listen to podcasts and check out what’s in your heavy rotation right from your wrist with three new tiles”.

Additionally, Google is rolling out support for more languages on Google Assistant. The company says that Google Assistant is available for Wear OS in new languages and locales, which includes Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish and Spanish.

Lastly, the company said that Pixel Watch is getting support for auto-Pause your run. The company said that now Pixel Watch will automatically pause a user’s run, walk or bike exercise.” If you need to stop at a light or take a quick breather – and automatically resume tracking your workout once you start again,” the company wrote in a blog post.

New features coming to Fitbit devices

Coming to Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3 are getting health and fitness upgrades as a part of which the exercise menu in the Fitbit app will feature a full list of exercise modes to choose from with a user’s most recent workout modes at the top.

Similarly, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are getting a new menstrual health tile wherein users will be able to see their cycle state and edit information without accessing their smartphones. These smartwatches are getting the ability to switch clock faces easily by long pressing on the home screen and pick the clock face of their choice.

In addition to this, Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3 are getting notifications in more languages. Google says that now users will be able to get texts in Hindi, read caller ID in Arabic, view calendar events in Vietnamese and more.

Also, the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3 are getting support for four new clock faces

Lastly, the company said that now Fitbit device users will be able to easily check their Daily Readiness Score “so you know if your body is ready to tackle a workout or needs to prioritize rest.” This feature will be available on all Fitbit devices.