Flipkart enters food delivery market: Launch expected in the coming weeks

Flipkart is to launch online food delivery services in India, competing with other major players like Zomato and Swiggy. The e-commerce powerhouse, owned by Wal-Mart, has announced it will introduce the new service in the next few weeks, after which it will be rolled out nationwide. Also Read: Flipkart GOAT Sale starts July 4: Here's every smartphone confirmed so far

The company says that it will take a similar approach and roll out the service to a small group of users to test feedback, make improvements and then launch to more people. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b confirmed to launch on July 7 in India, Flipkart availability revealed

Flipkart will start a phased rollout

The Flipkart Group chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy has announced that the company’s food delivery platform will officially be launched in a few weeks. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ debuts in India with 144Hz AMOLED display, 6500mAh battery: Price, specs, sale details

Flipkart’s approach is to test the product in the market with small-scale launch and keep tinkering with it, based on the customer response, before scaling it, Krishnamurthy said. The same strategy was also followed by the company for its fast commerce app, Flipkart Minutes. The phased roll-out will enable Flipkart to learn about the customer preferences and optimise the service before it goes national.

How to place order?

It will be available via Flipkart and dedicated app.

They’ll be able to place food orders via the main Flipkart app and a dedicated food delivery app.

The company, however, didn’t specify the name of the service, nor did it say which city would be the first to get it.

Flipkart reportedly plans to tie up with the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) but has not yet said what would be the working mechanism.

Flipkart wants to prioritize the customer experience

The company doesn’t get involved in a new business until it feels it has something special to give to its customers, Krishnamurthy said.

He said that value does not have to come in the form of reduced costs. They also want access to an array of restaurants, reliable deliveries, quick service and a smooth ordering process.

The company also plans to create a large restaurant chain in the coming years, giving shoppers access to most of the restaurants they already have come to know from the biggest food delivery services.

The food delivery industry is likely to become even more competitive

Flipkart is likely to usher in greater competition in the Indian online food delivery space.

Currently, there are two major players in the sector – Zomato and Swiggy – and ONDC-backed food ordering is also making a mark with its model based on a network.

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Flipkart with its vast customer base and e-commerce ecosystem may be a force to reckon with in the food delivery segment. If successful, they might be able to enjoy more options, competitive pricing and improved services due to a growing competitive market.