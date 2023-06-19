Apple typically announces its next-generation iPhone models in the fall every year. This means that we should see the iPhone 15 series launch sometime in September this year. Even before we see how exactly the iPhone 15 series devices look like, reports have already started shedding light on what we can expect from the iPhone models that the company is expected to launch next year, that is, iPhone 16 series. Now, a new report says that the company planning to give iPhone 16 a major connectivity boost. Also Read - Apple is working with EU to make sideloading apps safe, says Craig Federighi

According to the details shared by noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 will reportedly upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products running on the same local network. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 58,499 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deal

Currently, the iPhone 14 smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 6. Also Read - How to find, change your MAC address on your Apple PC: A step-by-step guide

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Monday: “Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro.

“The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB.”

Apple將積極升級硬體產品規格以建構更有競爭力的Vision Pro生態 1. Vision Pro的成功關鍵之一在於生態，當中包括能否與其他Apple硬體產品整合，而與此相關的主要硬體規格為Wi-Fi與UWB。 2. iPhone 15採用的UWB將規格升級，生產製程由16nm升級到更先進的7nm，有利近距離互動的效能提升或降低耗電。… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2023

He also said that the upcoming iPhone 15 will likely see a specification upgrade of ultra wideband (UWB), with the production process moving from 16nm to more advanced 7nm, allowing for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby interactions.

Kuo further said that the iPhone 16 will likely upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 in order to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products that are connected to the same local network.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that while the iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.27-inch display, iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

What we know about iPhone 16 so far

While it is too far-fetched to say anything about the iPhone 16 series at the moment, a report by MacRumours suggests that the Pro models in the series, that is, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to feature bigger displays. While the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch display. They are also likely to be a bit taller than the existing iPhone models owing to sharing in the aspect ratio.

In addition to this, the iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to get solid state buttons — a feature that was earlier tipped to arrive in the iPhone 15 Pro series devices. The iPhone 16 series is also likely to come with the company’s in-house 5G modem, becoming the first iPhone models to get the chip. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to get periscope telephoto zoom lenses. That said, Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet, so we would advise the readers to take these details with a pinch of salt.

— With IANS inputs