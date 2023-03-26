comscore iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area Price in India, iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area Reviews and Specs (26th March 2023) | Techlusive India
    News

    iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

    Mobiles

    The proximity sensor on the iPhone 15 series detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen during a call.

    Apple iPhone 15

    Apple will reportedly integrate the proximity sensor inside the Dynamic Island area (the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the display) in the upcoming iPhone 15 series. According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the proximity sensor on the iPhone 15 series will be integrated inside the Dynamic Island area, instead of sitting below, as it does on the iPhone 14. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

    “While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor,” Kuo tweeted. “In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area,” he added. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

    The proximity sensor detects when the user holds the phone up to their ear and shuts off the screen during a call. Also Read - How to take screenshot of full page on your iPhone

    Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later. According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues. This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple is also said to be working on implementing an under-display Touch ID, but due to certain complications, the

    — IANS

    • Published Date: March 26, 2023 3:51 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will last over a day, suggests new leak

    Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

    Windows 11 users need to install two important updates immediately

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

    Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

    Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

    Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

    UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)