comscore
News

Apple Vision Pro headset could give doctors 'superpowers'

Wearables

Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC, saying it will release early next year in the US. Now, a doctor has said that it could be beneficial in surgeries.

Apple Vision Pro

A surgeon in the US has said that Apple’s newly announced mixed-reality headset ‘Vision Pro’ has the potential to provide doctors “superpowers”. Dr Rafael Grossmann, a general surgeon with a background in robotic surgery and the first to live-stream a surgery using Google Glass, believes the Apple Vision Pro could be very useful during an operation when information is critical to a patient’s survival, according to WMTW TV station network.

“Within the operating room, you are gathering data in mixed reality that is helping you in real-time, in a synchronous fashion, do the procedure,” Grossman was quoted as saying. “That allows you to not have to turn your head where you can actually bring the computer. So, that’s what we call spatial computing,” he added.

The surgeon also hopes that Apple’s new headset will improve on existing technology by moving data, notes, and displays from other medical devices to a virtual display, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset, which seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us. The Apple Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. It has two ultra-sharp 4K micro-LED displays, one for each eye, offering the clearest look at the interface.

The Apple Vision Pro runs visionOS, which brings iOS to virtual reality, allowing users to navigate using just hand gestures and finger movements. It will offer entertainment, productivity, and gaming through the headset. And since Apple is bullish about its first headset, which will release next year after years in the making, it wants users to never put it off. The headset has a translucent screen that will clear your view when someone is near you or speaks to you. Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning in the US.

– Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 19, 2023 4:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google designers talk about Pixel Fold's design: Here's what they have to share

Hackers demand $4.5 million for deleting 80GB of stolen Reddit data

OnePlus 11 5G starts receiving OxygenOS 13.1 update in India

Microsoft says June Azure, Outlook outages were caused by DDoS attack

Google sells its domain name registration business: Here's what it means for users

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - A Step-by-Step Guide

TECH Talks

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - A Step-by-Step Guide
Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life

TECH Talks

Interview with Jay Vitale, Founder & CEO, Air For Life
Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video

TECH Talks

Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video
Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania