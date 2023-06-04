comscore
Apple XR headset demo to happen at WWDC: Everything we know

The company is asking certain people to stay away from the headset.

  • Apple planning to give media demos of its mixed reality headset after WWDC 2023 keynote.
  • It could show immersive FaceTime, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade games.
  • Headset demos are expected to go on throughout summer season.
Apple Mixed Reality headset demo

Representative image: Unsplash

Apple’s mixed reality AR/VR headset is getting its own separate hype aside from the WWDC 2023. The keynote will announce new operating systems and a slew of new hardware. However, enthusiasts around the world want to see how Apple is approaching the wearables scene. Also Read - 'Several' new Macs launching at WWDC 2023: Mark Gurman

Amidst all the rumours, there are fresh reports that Apple will allow media demos of the mixed-reality headset after tomorrow’s keynote. Credible Apple leakster Mark Gurman tweeted almost all the details of the Apple XR headset demo, including the place and content that Apple is planning to show. Also Read - India leads global smartwatch shipments with 27 percent share

Apple XR headset demo at WWDC: Details

Also Read - Apple reveals WWDC 2023 schedule ahead of special event at Apple Park: What to expect

According to Mark Gurman’s tweet, “Apple has built a large structure on the Apple Park campus to provide controlled hands-on demos of the device to some attendees and media at the conference”. The demo area will be the basketball courts near the employee fitness center. Gurman goes on to claim that demos will happen throughout the summer season.

Mark also claims that Apple will show “immersive FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ content and gaming”. The company has been actively adding quality games to Apple Arcade and could optimise them for virtual/mixed reality.

Apple is apparently also notifying users with Meniere’s Disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines and vertigo to skip out on the headset. Lastly, Gurman’s tweet says that some testers who already got their hands on the Apple XR headset have found the device to overheat.

We cannot be sure as to how hot the Apple XR headset gets, but Apple should have enough time to sort out the issue before the device hits the shelves. This is so because Apple will not likely open pre-orders for the headset after WWDC 2023. This will just be an announcement and demo phase.

If anything, we can expect another Apple event where the company separately launches the XR headset. For now, it is safe to say that Apple’s headset will be competing not only with Meta’s Occulus lineup but also with Zuckerberg’s Metaverse vision. It remains to be seen how Apple optimizes its ecosystem to accommodate the XR headset.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2023 12:59 PM IST
