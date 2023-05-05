comscore
News

Apple Arcade gets 20 new games including an exclusive TMNT title

News

Apple has launched 20 new games to its game subscription service Apple Arcade, that offers unlimited access to over 200 fun games.

Highlights

  • Apple adds 20 new games to its increasing collection of Arcade games.
  • Apple Arcade now also has a TMNT co-op title.
  • Apple Arcade costs Rs 99 per month in India.
Apple Arcade 3

Apple has launched 20 new games to its game subscription service Apple Arcade, that offers unlimited access to over 200 fun games.

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade, according to Apple.

The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

“Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalogue with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families,” Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, Apple Arcade features games developed by some of the world’s best creators, from indie titles to popular global franchises.

Moreover, the vast collection of mobile games includes everything from fast-paced action games and fierce multiplayer competitions to lively adventures, relaxing puzzlers, and compelling sports titles.

“We love the Arcade model because it provides us with a great opportunity to build unique games, specifically for this audience. We’re so excited for subscribers to play TMNT Splintered Fate, a brand-new title from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Doug Rosen, Paramount Global’s senior vice president of Games & Emerging Media.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (Rs 99 in India) per month with a one-month free trial.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalogue.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 5, 2023 6:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple Arcade adds 20 new games: All details here

Apple, Samsung capture 96 percent global mobile operating profits

Tim Cook s cautious approach could mean Apple misses out on AI rat-race

Anxious about phone battery? You may be suffering from 'NoMoPhobia'

Vivo X90 series sale goes live: All details here

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video