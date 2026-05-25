Apple Watch health tracking could get better with watchOS 27; But Health Coach may get delayes

Apple is all set to announce its latest software upgrades during the WWDC 2026 event next month, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and even watchOS 27. Ahead of the event, some latest reports suggest that the watchOS 27 is expected to focus on improving the existing experience with health tracking features instead of flashy additions. Also Read: Anthropic’s secretive Mythos AI appears inside Claude code, then vanishes

As per a report by Bloomver, one of the most notable upgrades would be the improved heart-rate monitoring on Apple Watch models. Also Read: ChatGPT was supposed to help him; Instead, it nearly ruined him

WatchOS 27: What’s changing?

The report suggests that watchOS 27 will improve the heart-rate data for your Apple Watch. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hasn’t revealed what exactly will be changed. But some other reports suggest it may focus on making tracking more stable and consistent. Undoubtedly, the heart-rate tracking feature has become one of the most widely used health monitoring features for smartwatch users during workouts, sleep tracking or daily health updates. Also Read: 11 key Apple products to launch in second half of 2026

Apart from this, watchOS 27 is expected to be a relatively modest update this time. Instead of completely changing the Apple Watch experience, Apple appears focused on stability improvements, better performance, smaller UI refinements, improved health tracking, and more Apple Intelligence integrations. Reports have also hinted at new watch faces and additional Apple Intelligence features connected through compatible iPhones.

Apple’s AI health coach delayed again?

At the same time, Apple’s much-talked-about AI health coach project may not fully arrive now, which means you will have to wait a little longer. Mark Gurman suggested that the tech giant is working on an AI-powered health guidance system, which is dubbed “Project Mulberry.”

What is the purpose of it? The idea behind the Health Coach is to collect the data from your Apple Watch sensors and the Apple Health app to share personalised suggestions. Some earlier reports suggested that it may analyse Apple Health data, provide workout suggestions and even use the camera input during exercises.

But according to fresh reports, Apple has scaled back parts of the project after internal organisational changes. As a result, the AI coaching tools may not debut alongside the first version of watchOS 27 or iOS 27.

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Still, we have to wait for the official preview of the upcoming software updates during WWDC 2026 on June 8 alongside iOS 27 and other software updates.