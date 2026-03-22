boAt Valour Watch 1R launched with AI Coach, 700+ sports modes: Price, features

boAt has launched a new smartwatch under its Valour sub-brand. The Valour Watch 1R adds another option to the company’s wearable lineup in India. It comes with an AMOLED display, AI-based health tracking, and fitness features. Based on what has been shared so far, the watch sits in the budget segment but still includes a few features like an AI Coach. Also Read: Meta’s smartwatch is back in development: What we know so far

Design and display

The Valour Watch 1R follows a regular watch design with an aluminium body and a matte finish. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 3D curved glass on top. The display supports up to 1000 nits brightness, which should help while using it outdoors. The watch also comes with 3 ATM water resistance. It can handle sweat and light splashes, but it is not meant for swimming. Also Read: Apple’s next devices could be AI smart glasses and AI pendant: What we know

Health and fitness features

The watch runs on an X2 processor and includes an AI-based health tracking system. It also gets an AI Coach that can detect activities and show basic insights. Also Read: OpenAI’s first hardware product may be AI earbuds called “Dime”

For health tracking, the watch covers features like heart rate variability (HRV), VO₂ Max, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, stress tracking, and sleep tracking with analysis. It also shows recovery data based on activity and rest.

For fitness tracking, the watch supports over 700 sports modes. This covers a wide range of activities, including both indoor and outdoor workouts.

Other features and battery

The Valour Watch 1R also includes a set of standard smartwatch features. These include access to more than 100 cloud watch faces, turn-by-turn navigation support, and custom reminders for daily tasks.

boAt claims the watch can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It is claimed to go up to 10 days on a single charge, although this will depend on how the watch is used.

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boAt Valour Watch 1R price in India, availability

The Valour Watch 1R is priced starting at Rs 4,499 in India. It is available through Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s official website, and offline stores. The smartwatch comes in four colour options — Obsidian Black, Steel Black, Imperial Leather, and Oak Leather.