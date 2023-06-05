Apple WWDC 2023: What to expect, how to watch the event tonight

Minutes to midnight! Apple will be hosting its annual developers conference, dubbed as the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2023 tonight. As is customary, Apple will be announcing its next generation operating systems, which includes iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 and tvOS 17. In addition to this, the company is expected to finally take the wraps off its much-awaited augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) based headset dubbed as the Apple Reality Pro. This launch is expected to be accompanied by the introduction of a new operating system, reality OS or xrOS, that has been designed for mixed reality headset. Also Read - Kuo says investors want Apple ChatGPT rival more than the XR headset

Additionally, the company is also tipped to launch a new MacBook Air at its annual event tonight.

So, from iOS 17 to Reality Pro headset, here's what we expect Apple to announce tonight. Before we get into those details, here's how you can watch WWDC 2023 event tonight.

How to watch WWDC 2023 event tonight

The WWDC 2023 keynote address will begin at 10:30 PM IST tonight. Apple fans can watch the event live online at apple.com or on their Apple TV app. In addition to this, Apple will also be live-streaming the event via its official YouTube channel for fans and enthusiasts to watch. Alternatively, interested people can watch the event here:

What Apple is expected to launch at WWDC 2023 tonight

Apple Reality Pro and xrOS

At this point, it’s a tale older than time. Apple has been working on developing an AR and VR-based headset dubbed as the Apple Reality Pro for almost seven years now. Every year, we keep hearing reports of the company unveiling its mixed reality headset. This year is no different. However, the chatter around the headset is stronger than ever before this year. So, at the end, we might get to hear the much-awaited announcement this year. Or at the very least, the might give us a glimpse of the headset and schedule it to be available in the beginning of next year — a trick it has used in the past as well.

As far as the details are concerned, the Apple Reality Pro is like to have a design that is similar to Meta’s Quest 2 headset with the difference that it will come with an external battery back, which would make the overall headset sleeker and lighter. It is likely to be powered by M2 chipset and run the Reality OS or xrOS. It is tipped to get Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity and come with two high-resolution 4K micro-OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch. Additionally, it is tipped to get over a dozen sensors for tracking a user’s movements and expressions and be priced at around $3,000 or Rs 2.47 lakhs.

New MacBook Air

Apple is also expected to launch a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display at WWDC 2023 tonight. Until now, MacBook Air shipped with a standard 13-inch display. The new laptop is expected to be powered by Apple’s M2 chipset. Apart from the new 15-inch MacBook, Apple is also expected to refresh its 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor.

More hardware

Apple is also expected to refresh its line of 13-inch MacBook Pro with its M2 chipset. In addition to this, Apple is likely to update its Mac Pro with an updated chipset and launch a new 27-inch iMac at the event tonight.

iOS 17/iPadOS 17

Apple is expected to introduce several new features with the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. One of the most important changes that Apple is likely to announce is that it will enable sideloading apps in line with the new rules by the European Union. This functionality, however, is likely to be available only in the EU. Apart from this, Apple could also bring updates to iPhone 14 Pro series’ Dynamic Island, giving users access to a wider array of features.

WatchOS 10

As per reports, watchOS 10 could get its biggest updates yet with refreshed widgets, an updated UX and new watch faces. That said, on ground information about the OS remains scarce at the moment.

More software updates

Apple will also announce its next-gen macOS and tvOS operating systems at the event. However, the actual details about these software remains scarce at the moment.