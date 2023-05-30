Apple is set to host the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023 next month. The annual event that will kickstart on June 5 this year is expected to be one of its biggest and most significant events yet. At the event, Apple could take wraps off its first AR (augmented reality) / VR (virtual reality) based headset, which would not only mark the company’s foray in a new product category, but it would also show the world that a mixed reality (MR) headset can be a mainstream device. Apart from this, it would be one of the biggest bets that the company has made so far, especially in a category that few have dared to bet on and fewer have left a mark on. Also Read - WWDC 2023: How Apple has been preparing for launching its MR headset for years

Apple’s AR/VR headset, dubbed as the Apple Reality Pro, has been in the making for almost seven years now. If reports are to be believed, since then, the original headset has not only witnessed a change in utility, but it has also seen a massive change in design. Apple, over the years, has went back to the drawing board several times before getting ready for the big unveil, which is not confirmed yet. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: What to expect

At we inch closer to WWDC 2023, here is everything we know about the Apple Reality Pro so far. Also Read - Apple reveals WWDC 2023 schedule ahead of special event at Apple Park: What to expect

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Design

As per reports, Apple’s upcoming Reality Pro headset will not have a sleek design like Google Glasses. Instead, it is likely to come with a bulkier design that other devices in the market, such as Meta’s Oculus Quest have. Despite the bulkier design, the mixed reality headset is not expected to be heavy. The company is expected to use an external battery back that is kept inside a user’s pocket to make the headset light and more comfortable to wear. This design is also likely to make the headset slightly sleeker than other VR headsets available in the market.

Additionally, the headset will support prescription lenses for users who need them.

Features and specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is likely to be powered by the company’s M2 chipset and have Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity, which will provide lower latency and faster data rates. It will have two high-resolution 4K micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch for a more immersive viewing experience. As per reports, the company is baking over a dozen different cameras into the headset for tracking the user’s facial expressions, gestures and eye movements.

The headset will also have multiple 3D-sensing modules for detecting a user’s hand gestures and nearby objects in the real world. The headset will come with built-in speakers with support for spatial audio. It will also support voice control, skin detection, and spatial detection among other things.

Software

Coming to the software, the headset is likely to run Apple’s new xrOS or reality OS or rOS that has been especially designed for the headset. According to Mark Gurman (via Digital Trends), the new OS will be “ambitious attempt to create a 3D version of the iPhone’s operating system.” Simply put, it will work like iOS but in a 3D space. This also means, that the OS will support standard iOS apps such as Maps, Calendar, FaceTime and Safari among others. Apart from this, users should also be able to access Siri and memojis on the headset.

Pricing

As far as pricing is concerned, Apple’s Reality Pro headset is likely to be priced at around $3,000 or Rs 2.47 lakh. However, some reports suggest that the company is also working on a cheaper alternative. That said, We will have to wait for WWDC 2023 to know more about Apple’s plans.