Apple to unveil MR headset, new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023

comscore
News

Apple's big WWDC 2023 launch may include MR headset, new MacBook Air

News

Apple may finally unveil its MR headset, a larger MacBook Air, and more technology at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

Highlights

  • Apple's WWDC 2023 will begin on June 5.
  • Apple may unveil a new MR headset at WWDC 2023.
  • Apple may also unveil a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023.
apple (3)

As rumours and leaks have sparked for years, Apple may finally unveil its mixed reality (MR) headset, a larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air, and more technology at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days sale: Check top deals on smartwatches, headphones, laptops

In the presence of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the event is scheduled to take place on June 5 in Cupertino, California. Also Read - As BGMI returns, government outlines 3-month probation, conditions for Krafton

Apple’s long-rumoured MR headset, which is reportedly capable of providing both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, could be on display at this year’s WWDC, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple restricts use of ChatGPT for its employees

The headset will most likely be sold separately, with a battery pack that connects to the headset via a proprietary cable.

The developer-focused headset, dubbed “Reality Pro,” is expected to have a “ski goggle” design and a physical dial for tuning in and out of virtual reality.

The headset may be priced at around $3,000, however, Apple is reportedly working on more affordable versions of the device as well, but it might not feature at this year’s event, the report said.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air — a device that has previously featured a standard 13-inch display.

The in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year will most likely be used in the 15-inch MacBook Air.

As WWDC is an event for developers, the company might introduce some new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more.

That includes the reveal of iOS 17, which is rumoured to come with a variety of smaller quality-of-life updates.

The tech giant has already previewed a suite of accessibility features that will almost certainly be included with the new operating system, including a Personal Voice tool that allows users to create a synthetic voice with 15 minutes of training.

Further, the report mentioned that there isn’t much information available about macOS 14 and tvOS 17, but Apple is said to be updating watchOS 10 with a new widget-heavy interface.

In terms of iOS 17, Apple may release a new journaling app for the iPhone that will allow users to write down their thoughts and activities throughout the day.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 21, 2023 5:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple to unveil MR headset, new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023

Elon Musk shares new features coming to Twitter next week

Elon Musk s response over paying Twitter office rent will surprise you

Two lakh tech employees have lost jobs in 2023 so far: Report

Google details a plan to use AI responsibly: Here s what it says

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video