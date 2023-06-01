'Several' new Macs launching at WWDC 2023: Mark Gurman

One of the most credible Apple leaksters, Mark Gurman, has announced the launch of “several new Macs” at WWDC 2023. As new Intel and AMD chips are making their way to the latest Windows laptops, Apple clearly does not want to stay behind. Also Read - Thomson 65-inch QLED TV review: Easy on your pocket but is it worth the upgrade?

Gurman also says that Apple will launch its mixed reality headset, along with the new OSs. And that this could be Apple's longest keynote, exceeding two hours. Mixed reality has been one of the hottest rumoured tech that Apple is working on. However, we must pay attention to Gurman's claim of "several" new Macs coming this year.

Which Macs are launching at WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023: Indore-girl among Apple's Swift Student Challenge winners

Several Macs in this context could mean new sizes, prices, and even entirely new models in the lineup. However, these are the Mac models that we expect to see at WWDC 2023.

Apple’s top-of-the-line Mac Pro hasn’t received Appple silicon yet. The company instead launched a new Mac Studio, but it is not as modular or upgradable as the Mac Pro. The Mac Pro is still the most customizable and most expensive option in the Mac lineup, so it is about time the company upgrades it. 27-inch iMac: Apple launched the 24-inch M1 iMac in 2021. Since then, the bigger 27-inch iMac was slowly phased out so much that it doesn’t even show up on the website anymore. So we have one more case where Apple could revive an old product with a new chip.

Apple launched the 24-inch M1 iMac in 2021. Since then, the bigger 27-inch iMac was slowly phased out so much that it doesn’t even show up on the website anymore. So we have one more case where Apple could revive an old product with a new chip. New MacBook Pro 13: The MacBook Pro 13 is the only MacBook with a Touch bar available today. It is also the only MacBook that did not get the design refresh. In this case, Apple could keep the M2 chip but redesign the MacBook Pro 13 to match its bigger siblings at WWDC 2023.

The MacBook Pro 13 is the only MacBook with a Touch bar available today. It is also the only MacBook that did not get the design refresh. In this case, Apple could keep the M2 chip but redesign the MacBook Pro 13 to match its bigger siblings at WWDC 2023. 12-inch MacBook: Another old MacBook size that Apple phased out when it launched the MacBook Air. Now could be a good time to launch a new 12-inch MacBook with a more affordable price tag.

Another old MacBook size that Apple phased out when it launched the MacBook Air. Now could be a good time to launch a new 12-inch MacBook with a more affordable price tag. Colour refreshes: With a slew of new Macs and MacBooks, we can expect Apple to give it more colour options like the dark blue from the latest MacBook Air, or the orange, yellow, and light blue colours from the iMac lineup.

Apple Mixed reality headset to launch this year

Everyone is racing to get ahead in the VR-MR race, and Apple has been secretly working on a mixed-reality headset too. Several patents and rumours have already verified that it is in the works, but the company has remained tight-lipped about it.

However, Mark Gurman says he expects Apple to launch its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023. Since Apple likes to maintain its ecosystem, it is likely to optimize all operating systems (iOS, iPadOS, MacOS) to accommodate the mixed-reality headset and make the most out of it.

You can set a reminder to watch the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote here.