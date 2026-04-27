Apple under John Ternus: New products like iPhone fold and Smart Glasses expected

Apple has recently seen one of the biggest changes in its leadership department. The company appointed John Ternus as the new CEO of Apple. Tim Cook will be handling Apple’s business as the CEO till September 2026. This shift has also brought a new product strategy to the forefront. Now everyone is wondering how Apple will take forward its product launches that are scheduled to take place in September. Also Read: iPhone Fold Leak: Apple may bring iPad-style interface to foldable iPhone

To recall, the tech giant always launches its new product lineup, especially its new iPhones every year in September. According to reports the company may expand into several new product categories in the coming years. Apple might focus on new devices, smarter hardware, and deeper use of AI under the leadership of John Ternus. Also Read: Waiting For iOS 26 Roll Out? Apple May Soon Begin iOS 27 Development

Apple is Expected to Launch iPhone Fold in September: Biggest Shift in Apple’s Eco system

One of the most talked about product in Apple’s eco system is the upcoming iPhone Fold. The tech giant may launch its iPhone Fold or Foldable iPhone or iPhone Ultra in September 2026. The device is expected to compete with other foldable smartphones available in the market, especially with Samsung Fold devices. Also Read: iPhone Fold Launch Tipped For 2026 As Samsung Display Builds Dedicated Line

It is already known that Apple only launch any product when it has perfected everything. Same goes with iPhone Fold, where company is trying its level best to reduce the visible case on the screen, that we commonly see in Samsung Foldable Phones.

When unfolded, the device could offer a large display similar to a tablet. This could give users both a phone and tablet experience in one device.

Company like Samsung is already offering a foldable device such as Galaxy Z Fold series. With Apple entering the same space with more refined design and better long-term usability.

Apple working on Smart Wearable

Apple is also likely to venture into wearables. It could release smart glasses that take photos, play music and take calls. These will be a replacement for smartphones in certain use cases.

The company is also developing new AirPods that could have cameras. They could assist in interpreting the environment and providing AI-powered capabilities.

It’s also rumoured to produce a pendant that could be used as a mini AI assistant.

What’s Ahead

Apple may explore new areas, rather than just upgrades. These include devices such as foldables, smart home appliances and AI wearables. Apple has been slower than the likes of Samsung, Google and Amazon in some areas.

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However, it may be more interested in getting things right. We will see if this approach is maintained in the next few years. In all, it looks like Apple is poised to diversify its product offerings.