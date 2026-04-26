iPhone 18 to get powerful upgrade fans are waiting for

Apple has a habit of creating buzz among its users for its next iPhones and this time its iPhone 18 lineup. The devices are already creating buzz even before their official launch. Some leaks and reports indicate that Apple might bring essential upgrades to the devices, while others suggest there could only be minor changes. Also Read: iPhone 18 might not come with premium display and powerful chipset, Here's why

Even though we have less detail about the specifications, early reports point toward better performance with more RAM and a stronger chipset. Meanwhile, questions are rising regarding the pricing due to a rise in costs in the tech industry. Also Read: iPhone 18 may not be a good upgrade for you! Here's why

Let’s check out what we know so far about the iPhone 18 lineup Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max new color leak: Dark cherry shade and variable aperture camera revealed

iPhone 18 Launch Timeline

Unlike previous launches, Apple might not launch its standard iPhone 18 with its Pro models. This strategy shift suggests that Apple is planning to bring its standard model later, possibly next year along with a new ‘E’ version. The company is expected to improve the hardware by delaying the launch of its iPhone 18. Not just this, it may also help the tech giant to manage production and cost in a better way.

Bigger RAM Expected to Improve Performance

One of the biggest upgrades that we could expect in the upcoming iPhone 18 is the jump to 12GB RAM. This is a clear upgrade from the 8GB RAM seen in the last year’s iPhone 17 base model. If this happens, then it could be a good news for users as more RAM means smoother everyday tasks.

The iPhone 18 will handle multiple apps more easily without slowing down. Besides this, it will also be able to handle gaming and heavy tasks efficiently. The more RAM will help in handling AI features, which ae becoming more important in smartphones today.

New chipset Could Boost Speed

The new iPhone will have a new chipset too. There are reports of a 2nm chipset named A20. It might be developed with the help of TSMC.

Smaller chipsets typically perform better and run more efficiently. That allows the phone to be faster and it can also save energy. This can translate to a better gaming experience, faster apps, and better battery efficiency.

Limited Design Changes Underway

So far, there are no significant design changes in the Apple iPhone 18. It might retain a similar design to before.

There’s a slight possibility that the Dynamic Island might shrink. But apart from that, most upgrades seem to be focused on internal performance rather than design.

RAM Crisis Leading to Price Concerns

The other issue is price. Costs for memory are rising across the world. This is what’s known as a RAM crisis.

This means that Apple could be put in a difficult position. It can either maintain prices and grow its loss, or raise prices to maintain profit.

Historically, Apple has kept prices stable. For instance, the Apple iPhone 17 was recently introduced at a similar price as the last model. But future prices might be affected by cost.

Pro Models are Expected to be Affected by Storage Crunch

Some are also speculating that there might be changes to Pro model storage. Over the last year or so, Apple has discontinued lower storage models and encouraged consumers to go higher.

This includes changing the starting storage from 128GB to 256GB in Pro models. This inflates the base price without actually raising the price.

But this may not be the case next time. Apple’s strategy tends to be long-term and not to often change their pricing.

iPhone 18 Expectations

So far, the Apple iPhone 18 appears to be a speed boost. The major upgrades may be extra RAM and a new processor.

It may not have a radically different design, but it could have improved internals that impact user experience. The delay in release could also make it more appealing to those who can wait.

Final thoughts

While iPhone 18 launch is still months away and all the details are not conformed yet. But leaked specification gives us a fair idea about what we could expect from the upcoming device. The reports suggest a simple direction, which is better performance and improved efficiency.

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If the tech giant manages to balance pricing, then it could be one of the biggest selling points of iPhone 18 for users who are looking a reliable device with modern features without paying a hefty amount like we have for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.