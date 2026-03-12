iPhone Fold Leak: Apple may bring iPad-style interface to foldable iPhone

We already have a few brands in the foldable smartphone segment, including Samsung with its Galaxy Z Fold series, catering to one of the biggest foldable phone markets. Then we have Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Tecno. One company that still needs to enter this segment is Apple. While reports suggest that the company may launch its first foldable smartphone in the coming months, we still can’t deny that Apple has long been known to launch any product when the company has reached to the perfection. Also Read: This is how Apple’s FIRST Foldable iPhone may look like

Apple’s device is widely referred to as the iPhone Fold. Recent reports indicate that the tech giant might combine features of both the iPhone and the iPad in its upcoming fold device. Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold May Solve The Biggest Foldable Problem Yet

Apple’s iPhone Fold Could Launch in 2026

Recent leaks suggest that Apple may introduce its iPhone Fold anytime in 2026. The device is expected to be unveiled around the same time as the iPhone 18 lineup, probably in September 2026. While the company has not officially confirmed the product yet, nevertheless several leaks and rumors suggest that the brand is actively working on a foldable device. Also Read: iPhone Fold Launch Is Coming In 2026, But It Could Be Available To You In 2027; Here's Why

If launched, this will be company’s first foldable smartphone and will compete with other foldable devices from other smartphone brands that already offer large displays and flexible screens.

iPhone Fold to Have iPad-Style Interface

One of the main highlights of the iPhone Fold could be its interface. Reports suggest that the phone my offer an interface similar to the iPad. Just like an iPad, the device when unfolded will offer a larger display- an iPad-style layout.

It means, the design will allow users to run two apps at the same time on the screen. Currently, no iPhone devices support full split-screen multitasking, and hence, this could change with the upcoming iPhone Fold. Apple might use the larger display on its foldable smartphone more efficiently.

Besides this, Apple is also reported to include sidebars on the left side of the screen. These sidebars are commonly seen in iPad apps, helping users to quickly switch between tools or options.

Design

Further, reports suggest that the iPhone Fold might have two displays. When folded, the phone could look like a regular iPhone with a smaller outer screen. For outer display, it could measure around 5.5 inches.

When unfolded, the smartphone might reveal a large 7.8-inch inner display, which is said to be close to the display of an iPad Mini. Not only this, iPhone fold may use a 4:3 aspect ratio, suitable for multitasking and content viewing.

iPhone Fold Expected Specifications

Previous leaks also reveal hardware details of the device. For optics, it might pack a dual rear cameras and two front cameras. Under the hood, it could be powered by Apple’s upcoming 2nm A20 Pro chipset.

For connectivity, the device may include Apple’s C2 modem. Reports also say the phone could use a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

FAQs

Q1: When Apple will launch iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is expected to be launched in September 2026, alongside iPhone 18 series.

Q2: What features Apple could bring in iPhone Fold

The smartphone might come with foldable screen and A20 Pro chipset.

Q3:Is it going to look like an iPad?

It is reported that the phone may have a foldable screen that becomes larger when opened, just like an iPad.

Q5: What processor could power the iPhone Fold?

The device may use Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Q6: Will the iPhone Fold have Touch ID?

Some reports suggest it may include a Touch ID power button.