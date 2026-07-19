Apple raises Apple Music, Apple One prices in India; Here's what you'll pay now

Just a few days after increasing AppleCare+ prices for Macs and iPads, Apple has now made another change that could affect many users. This time, the company has increased the subscription prices of Apple Music and Apple One in India. Also Read: Buying a new Mac or iPad? AppleCare+ may now cost you more

The revised pricing is already live on Apple’s website and applies to Individual, Family as well as Student plans. Apple says the increase is because of rising music licensing costs. Apart from the higher pricing, there are no new features or additional benefits included with the subscriptions. Also Read: WhatsApp is rolling out iPhone Mic Mode controls; Here's what changes during calls

Apple Music now costs more

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, here’s what has changed. The Individual plan now costs Rs 139 per month, up from Rs 119. The Family plan has gone up from Rs 179 to Rs 229 per month, while the Student plan now costs Rs 69 instead of Rs 59. Also Read: iPhone users in China to finally get Apple Intelligence; Here's why it was delayed

Apple hasn’t changed anything else with these plans. Subscribers will continue to get access to the same music catalogue and existing features.

Plan Old Price New Price Individual Rs 119/month Rs 139/month Family Rs 179/month Rs 229/month Student Rs 59/month Rs 69/month

What do you get with Apple Music?

Apple Music continues to offer access to a catalogue of more than 100 million songs along with ad-free streaming, offline downloads, Lossless Audio, Spatial Audio and curated playlists.

The Family plan allows up to six members to use the subscription through Family Sharing, with each user getting their own playlists, recommendations and listening history. Students who verify their eligibility continue to get all the features of the Individual plan, along with Apple TV+ at no additional cost.

Apple One plans also see a price hike

Apple hasn’t stopped with Apple Music. Its Apple One bundles have also become more expensive. The Individual Apple One plan now costs Rs 195 per month, compared to Rs 175 earlier. The Family plan has gone up from Rs 235 to Rs 295, while the Premier plan now costs Rs 995 per month, instead of Rs 899.

Apple One combines multiple Apple services under a single subscription, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ and other services depending on the plan.

Plan Old Price New Price Individual Rs 175/month Rs 195/month Family Rs 235/month Rs 295/month Premier Rs 899/month Rs 995/month

Why is Apple continuously raising prices?

The latest increase comes shortly after Apple revised AppleCare+ pricing for Macs and iPads. Reports have also suggested that the company could increase prices of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year due to rising component costs, although Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

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Apple isn’t the only company making subscription services more expensive either. Streaming platforms across the industry have been revising their prices over the past year as licensing and operating costs continue to rise. For now, existing Apple Music and Apple One users in India will have to pay the revised amount when their subscriptions renew.