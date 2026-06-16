Apple may be about to break a 15-year-old iPhone tradition

If you are already waiting for the iPhone 18 series to arrive this September, there is something you should know. Apple may be changing its usual launch strategy, and the standard iPhone 18 could arrive much later than expected. Also Read: Not iPhones: Apple is ENDING software support for these 16 devices

For years, Apple has followed a familiar pattern. Every September, the company unveils its entire flagship iPhone lineup together. But several reports now suggest that the iPhone 18 series may break that tradition. Also Read: Apple could charge for advanced Siri AI features: Here's what it means for iPhone users

And interestingly, a fresh hint appears to have come from Apple’s own supply chain. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max hands-on images leak, revealing new Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black options

Apple may split the iPhone launch cycle

According to multiple reports, Apple is considering a new strategy where premium iPhone models launch first, while the more affordable versions arrive months later.

If that happens, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut in September 2026 alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18, meanwhile, may not launch until early 2027.

That would be a major shift for Apple, especially considering the company has largely followed the same September launch window for its flagship iPhones since the iPhone 4S era.

A supplier may have just confirmed it

The latest clue comes from Largan Precision, one of Apple’s key camera lens suppliers.

During a recent shareholder meeting, the company’s chairman reportedly mentioned that a major US customer had postponed the launch of a new product to the first quarter of next year. While Apple was not named directly, the timing aligns closely with reports suggesting a delayed launch for the standard iPhone 18.

Apple suppliers rarely discuss future product schedules publicly, which is why the comments have attracted attention.

Of course, Apple has not officially confirmed any such plans yet.

Why would Apple do this?

The answer may be simple: Apple now has too many iPhones. Alongside the regular and Pro models, the company is also expected to continue offering the iPhone “e” series, the Air model, and its first foldable iPhone. Managing production and marketing for six devices at the same time could become increasingly difficult.

A staggered launch would allow Apple to spread releases across the year instead of putting everything into one September event.

It could also help keep iPhone sales active throughout the year rather than relying heavily on the holiday season.

What should you expect?

If the rumours are accurate, Apple could launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone later this year. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the second-generation iPhone Air could then arrive in spring 2027.

For buyers planning to upgrade to the regular iPhone 18, that means a longer wait than usual. The interesting part is that the standard iPhone 18 is not expected to bring major design changes. Most leaks point towards incremental upgrades such as a newer chipset and additional memory rather than a complete redesign.

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For now, these remain leaks and industry reports. But if Apple does go ahead with the change, it could mark one of the biggest shifts to the iPhone launch strategy in more than a decade.