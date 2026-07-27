Apple reportedly launching new upgrade programme for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch on July 28

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new leasing plan for its users that will allow them to access company’s latest devices without paying the full price upfront. As per new report, the tech giant could launch the Apple Upgrade programme in the United States on 28 July, 2026. The leasing options will cover several products including the iPhones, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Furthermore, the plan will replace the existing iPhone Upgrade Programme while offering more flexibility to buyers who regularly upgrade their Apple devices. Also Read: Next iPad mini could become Apple's FIRST tablet to bring this

If reports are to be believe, then the new initiative will play a significant shift in how Apple sells its hardware. This suggest the company is moving closer to the subscription style ownership model. Also Read: After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, all eyes on iPhone Ultra: 5 things to expect from Apple's first foldable

Apple to launch Upgrade Programme on 28 July

As per reports coming from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is all set to unveil the Apple Upgrade programme on 28 July, Tuesday. Currently, the plan will only be available in the United States and will allow customers to lease Apple devices directly through the company’s online store and retail locations. Also Read: Buying an iPhone could soon get cheaper: Apple reportedly plans new upgrade program

Rather than buying a device outright, buyers in the United States will pay monthly installments over a fixed lease period. As soon as their term will end, they will have multiple options to upgrade their plane. This means they can upgrade to a new device, return the device, or purchase it outright by paying additional amount.

The programme is supported by Klarna, a company that has previously provided funding for Apple’s current iPhone Upgrade Programme, instead of Citizens Bank.

The majority of the expected Apple devices will be covered

The report proposes the Apple Upgrade programme will aid a significant part of Apple’s hardware roster. These are the products that are expected to be eligible:

iPhone models

iPad models

Mac computers

Apple Watch models

Not all devices will be eligible, however. Gurman says a couple of lower-priced options are likely to be left out, such as:

Apple Watch SE

Entry-level iPad

iPhone 16

MacBook Neo

Also, the school or business that bought the product via Apple’s education and business stores is not expected to qualify for the leasing programme

While Apple has yet to release a list of supported devices, the programme seems to target high end consumer devices.

List of lease terms of various products

The lease period of the programme is flexible, depending on the device type, one of the most important features of the programme that has been reported.

The report says:

The leases for iPhone and Apple Watch will be 24 months.

Mac and iPad models will have a 36-month lease term.

Customers will be given a variety of options in the future in accordance with their requirements during the lease period. They can pay off the rest of the balance sooner if they want to buy the device, upgrade to the latest one before the end of the lease, return the device at the end of the lease or pay a fee to keep the device.

These choices may be easier to fit into users’ budgets who want to upgrade to the latest Apple device without a big initial expenditure.

How it is different from existing iPhone Upgrade Programme?

While Apple has an iPhone Upgrade Programme in place, the new Apple Upgrade programme should also grow beyond the realm of smartphones and feature some key changes.

The most noticeable difference is the financing partner. The current programme is being backed by Citizens Bank while the new leasing service will reportedly utilise Klarna for funding.

Yet, one of the major variations is AppleCare+. Currently, AppleCare+ is included in the monthly payment as part of the iPhone Upgrade Programme, which offers accidental damage and extended warranty coverage.

But Gurman is claiming that AppleCare+ won’t be part of the Apple Upgrade programme when it launches later this year. For those looking to device protection, they will likely have to buy it separately which will boost the total monthly cost.

This will not impact existing customers

Meanwhile, Apple is said to be ending its iPhone Upgrade programme’s new enrollments on July 28, the same day as the Apple Upgrade programme is set to launch.

But current member are not set to lose their current plans right away. Rather than that, they will reportedly be given the option to keep operating under their existing agreements until the new system is fully in place, helping to ensure a smoother transition to the new system.

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This would enable Apple to terminate the older programme gradually, while keeping existing customers happy.