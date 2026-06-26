Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices in India; some models cost up to Rs 1 lakh more: Check here

Buying a new MacBook or iPad in India has become more expensive. Apple has revised the prices of several products across its Mac and iPad lineup, with some models seeing increases of as much as Rs 1 lakh. The updated prices are already visible on Apple’s India website and come just days after Apple indicated that higher hardware prices had become difficult to avoid because of rising component costs. Also Read: iOS 27 Beta 2 reportedly adds a new restriction for Siri AI

The changes are not limited to India. Apple has made similar price changes in the US and several other markets as well, suggesting that this isn’t a move limited to India. At the moment, though, iPhone prices have not been revised. Also Read: Apple's foldable iPhone is closer than ever, but Apple had one big problem to fix

Which Apple products have become more expensive?

The biggest changes can be seen across MacBook models. The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip, which launched at Rs 1,19,900, is now priced at Rs 1,49,900. The 15-inch version has also gone up from Rs 1,44,900 to Rs 1,79,900. Also Read: iPhone Air 2 may finally fix its biggest flaw, but there could be a catch

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip and 16GB RAM, which was launched at Rs 1,69,900, now costs Rs 2,39,900. Apple has also increased the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max chip by Rs 1 lakh.

Even the MacBook Neo, introduced as Apple’s most affordable laptop, is no longer at its original price. It now starts at Rs 79,900, which is Rs 10,000 higher than before.

The iPad lineup has also become costlier. The 11-inch iPad Air with the M4 chip now costs Rs 89,900 instead of Rs 64,900. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip and 256GB storage has moved from Rs 99,990 to Rs 1,39,900.

Product Launch/Old Price New Price Price Hike MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,49,900 +Rs 30,000 MacBook Air 15-inch (M5) Rs 1,44,900 Rs 1,79,900 +Rs 35,000 MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 16GB RAM) Rs 1,69,900 Rs 2,39,900 +Rs 70,000 MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5 Max) Rs 3,99,900 Rs 4,99,900 +Rs 1,00,000 MacBook Neo Rs 69,900 Rs 79,900 +Rs 10,000 iPad Air 11-inch (M4) Rs 64,900 Rs 89,900 +Rs 25,000 iPad Pro (M5, 256GB) Rs 99,990 Rs 1,39,900 +Rs 39,910 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Rs 14,900 Rs 25,900 +Rs 11,000 Apple TV 4K (128GB) Rs 16,900 Rs 31,900 +Rs 15,000 HomePod Rs 32,900 Rs 44,900 +Rs 12,000 HomePod mini Rs 10,900 Rs 15,900 +Rs 5,000

Apart from Macs and iPads, Apple has also increased prices of products like Apple TV and HomePod in India. However, the company has not announced any price revision for iPhones.

Why Apple has increased prices

Apple has linked the price revision to rising memory and storage costs across the industry. According to company statements and comments made by CEO Tim Cook, increasing prices of DRAM and NAND memory have made it difficult for Apple to continue absorbing higher manufacturing costs.

One of the reasons behind this is the growing demand for high-performance memory. AI data centres are using much more of these components than before. As a result, supply has tightened and prices have increased across the semiconductor industry.

Apple had previously managed to keep prices stable by relying on existing inventory, but the company has now started passing part of those costs on to customers.

Global price revision

The price revision is also visible outside India. In the US, the MacBook Air has become more expensive, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro has also received a higher price tag. Apple has similarly increased prices of the iPad Air, Apple TV and HomePod models in global markets.

Industry analysts believe this reflects a broader trend rather than a one-time move. Memory manufacturers are also giving more priority to AI-related demand. As a result, companies making laptops, tablets and other consumer devices are now paying more for these components, and some of that increase is making its way to buyers.

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Reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal suggest Apple may not be the only company affected. Analysts have also warned that if memory prices remain elevated, smartphones could eventually see similar pricing pressure.