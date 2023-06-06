Apple has always focused on privacy and security for its devices. And as usual, it’s elevating the experience with the latest privacy and security updates that it made to the operating systems across its devices. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023 Highlights: Apple Vision Pro headset, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more

At WWDC 2023, Apple introduced iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and others—all having new privacy and security features. Let's take a look at all the privacy and security features Apple announced at WWDC 2023.

Safari Private Browsing becomes more Private

If you are someone who browses the web in Private mode on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices, then it's now safer for you. The Private browsing mode will be automatically locked when not in use. This means if you keep a tab open for a long time in the Private mode, then the Private mode will get locked with say a fingerprint on Mac devices.

Link Tracking Protection

Apple is adding Link Tracking Protection in Safari Private Browsing, Messages, and Mail. Some websites add extra information to URLs in order to track users across other websites. But the additional information that may track users will be removed from Safari’s Private Browsing, Messages, and Mail. The URL/Link, however, will work as expected.

New tools to check App Privacy

Apple’s new tools for developers will provide more information about practices of third-party software development kits (SDKs) they use in their apps. This will allow developers to check and provide more accurate Privacy Nutrition Labels when publishing apps.

More information in Photo Picker

Apple’s Photo Picker is a brilliant way to secure your photos from apps. You can allow apps to access all photos from your library, limit to selected photos, or don’t allow any access at all. Unlike previously, now, this photo picker or photos privacy permission pop-up will show more information. It will also send occasional reminders to let users know what they have allowed.

Sensitive Content Warning, Communication Safety

Apple is making Messages, AirDrop, and FaceTime more secure with Sensitive Content Warning. The feature does what it says, it will send a warning before you open an image that’s sensitive. It will also hide sensitive photos or videos sent on messages, media that’s AirDropped, or sensitive content on FaceTime.

Users can then choose to either show it or keep it hidden. Sensitive content could be unwanted nude images and videos.

“As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on device, meaning neither Apple nor any third party gets access to the content.”

Passwords and Passkeys updates, Lockdown mode

Users can now create a group to share a set of passwords and everyone in the group will be able to add and edit passwords to keep them up to date. Apple claims that the sharing will be end-to-end encrypted since it will be done through iCloud Keychain.

Furthermore, one-time codes will be auto-filled in Safari, which wasn’t the case for all websites earlier.

Apple also updated the Lockdown mode. Lockdown mode is now said to offer more protection ‘for those who may be targeted by mercenary spyware because of who they are or what they do’.

NameDrop, Check In, Live Voicemail

NameDrop is a new AirDrop experience that allows users to send contact information only to their intended recipients. Since the feature lets you send contact cards by holding your iPhone near another iPhone, it eliminates the fear of accidentally sharing information with someone else. That said, there’s no compromise of data.

Check In is another feature that allows you to notify select users that you have reached the intended destination. Furthermore, Apple also introduced Live Voicemail. The feature is said to give users peace of mind that they can ignore unwanted spam calls and only attend the important calls. Also, Live Voicemail occurs entirely on the device, so no information is being shared with Apple.