Apple foldable iPhone leak reveals a wider cover display and dual-camera design than many rivals

Apple’s long rumored Foldable iPhone or iPhone Ultra has surfaced once again in new leaks. The leaked dummy images showcase one of the clearest look yet at the device possible design structure. According to images, the tech giant is planning to launch a book style foldable smartphone. It is expected to have a large inner display along with a wide cover screen. In addition, the device could also pack a redesigned rear camera setup. Also Read: No red, no gold, no orange? iPhone Ultra colour leak raises questions

While the company has not officially revealed anything about its foldable iPhone, leaks and supply chain reports have continued to point toward the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market. If the reports are to be believe, then the expected device could become one of Apple’s most significant hardware upgrade and launched in recent years. Apple will be in direct competition to already established foldable smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and Honor. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra launch timeline leaks ahead of September event

New images reveal a wide book-style design

The latest leak comes from tech blogger Sonny Dickson. He shared the images of foldable iPhone dummy unit, revealing how the device might look. The device can be spotted in white finish with a book style folding mechanism which is similar to many foldable smartphones available in the market. Also Read: Apple under John Ternus: New products like iPhone fold and Smart Glasses expected

When unfolded, the device features a large tablet like display which is surrounded by relatively slim bezels. Furthermore, you can witness a front facing camera in the upper left corner of the screen. However, the centre fold line can also be seen on the dummy unit.

Although the crease is visible in the leaked images, earlier reports also suggested that the tech giant is working hard to reduce or hide the fold line on the final product. One of the major focuses of foldable smartphone manufacturers is currently to minimize the display crease. It still remains one of the most noticeable differences compared to traditional smartphones.

Cover screen could be wider than rival foldables

Another interesting detail revealed by the images is the shape of the external display. Foldable phones feature narrow cover screen, nevertheless, Apple is rumored to adopt a wider design structure for its foldable iPhone.

If the device launches with broader outer display, then it could make the phone easier to use when folded shut. This will also allow users to type, interact with apps, and browse without constantly opening the device. Not just this, the design in leaked images suggests that handset will have a shorter and wider profile compared to current iPhone models.

As per previous reports, the foldable iPhone might feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. If this is accurate, then larger display will offer a perfect viewing experience similar to iPad mini when the device is unfolded.

Dual-camera system spotted on the rear

According to leaked dummy unit, there will be a pill shaped camera module that is housing two outward facing camera sensors along with an LED flash.

The images also highlight a grill like cutout within the camera island, although its exact purpose is still unclear. Talking about the other design features, the device is expected to feature flat edges with physical buttons that are positioned along the frame. This maintains a design language similar to recent iPhone models.

Apple may keep colour options limited

Apple might keep the color options limited for its upcoming foldable iPhone, hence, leading the speculation that the company might bring the device in white color. However, previous reports suggested that there might be additional color variant for the smartphone.

The industry has been talking about a black model for a while now, and more recently, about an indigo colour option in the supply chain, which is being tested.

Apple has been known to be conservative with first generation products, so a lesser amount of colours should not come as a surprise.

So, why is the foldable iPhone important for Apple?

Foldable smartphones have been around for quite a few years, and Apple has yet to enter the fray. Samsung, Google, Honor and Oppo have been busy tweaking their foldables to make them more robust, less crease-y displays and better software experiences, and that’s just to name a few.

The device would certainly rejuvenate interest in the sector, as it did for other Apple products. The company’s expertise in hardware-software integration might also enable it to fine-tune iOS for larger foldable screens, multi-tasking capabilities and tablet-like apps.

Apple is allegedly working on software improvements exclusive to the inside screen, which might assist distinguish the gadget from the current foldables.

Launch Timeline

Nothing has been officially released by Apple on the foldable iPhone and so far details about the device are based on leaks and industry reports. In the meantime, it is expected to be equipped with a foldable OLED display, a multitasking operating system and will be priced fairly high when launched.

As the dummy units have become more common, and the design has been much more consistent in leaks, speculation about Apple’s first foldable iPhone is picking up.

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The device may well represent the most significant design change in Apple history since the launch of the iPhone X, and it could herald a new era in the company’s mobile devices.