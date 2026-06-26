IIDE's AI Courses in Mumbai 2026: Curriculum, Tools & Certifications & Everything You Need to Know Before Enrolling

AI Courses in Mumbai 2026: AI courses in Mumbai 2026 are designed to help students grasp the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and its applications.AI Courses in Mumbai 2026: AI Courses in Mumbai 2026 are courses that cover the basics of artificial intelligence and its uses.

If you are looking for an AI course in Mumbai where you get to build something rather than merely discuss AI, then IIDE’s AI course would be perfect for you. It includes Generative AI, automation, agentic AI & develop your own app.

AI is transforming the approach to nearly all work. All content, data, customer support is being rebuilt. He or she who learns these skills early is forward in the world.

This program is designed to address this gap. For a more detailed overview of the course, you can check out IIDE’s offline AI Course, which delves into the concepts of automation and agentic AI.

What is IIDE’s AI Course in Mumbai?

IIDE’s AI course in Mumbai is a practical, project-based certification program covering generative AI, agentic AI, automation, and AI product building. The offline AI course runs at IIDE’s Mumbai campus,

and IIDE’s online AI course lets you learn the exact same curriculum from home. The online course is mostly preferred by working professionals.

It gives students hands-on access to more than 20 industry tools and awards a dual certificate recognised by the Government of India through NASSCOM upon completion.

The program is built for people who want to build with AI. By the end, students have a portfolio of 10 working projects and a government-recognised certification ready for job applications.

Which AI Courses Does IIDE Offer in Mumbai?

IIDE offers three AI certification tracks in Mumbai, each designed for a specific career stage:

Track Best for Duration Certification in Generative AI (CGAI) Students and fresh graduates 2 months Advanced Certification in AI (ACAI) Students and working professionals 3 months Professional Certification in AI Strategy (PCAIS) Senior professionals and business owners 5 months

What Makes IIDE Different From Other AI Courses?

There are so many AI courses available in Mumbai, but most of them teach you to use a tool and provide certification. IIDE works differently, and here is where it pulls ahead.

You build, not just watch. Many courses are just video libraries you finish and forget. At IIDE, you have to do 10 real projects that you can actually show as your experience.

The paid tools are included. Google AI Pro and Make cost real money. IIDE covers these subscriptions in the fee, so you are not paying extra just to practice.

The certificate is government-recognised: It comes through NASSCOM and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. That holds up in a job interview in a way a random online certificate does not.

It covers the full journey. You go from generative AI all the way to building and pitching your own AI product. Most other courses stop at content creation.

There is a track for your stage. Whether you are a fresher, a working professional or a business owner, there is a version of the course built for where you are right now.

What Does IIDE’s AI Course Curriculum Cover?

IIDE’s AI curriculum is structured around 5 core learning areas, each building on the previous module. Along the way, you will bring your skills to life by working on 10 live projects. Here is what each one covers and what you can actually do with it.

Prompt Engineering & AI fundamentals

You will learn how to talk to AI systems the right way so you get consistent, professional outputs instead of random answers. You also learn AI-powered research that you can actually trust.

Projects included in the course:

● Build a customized AI assistant that can think through problems, jump between different apps, and handle complex, multi-step tasks entirely on its own.

Real use case: A marketing executive uses well-built prompts to turn a 40-page market report into a clean one-page summary in minutes, instead of reading the whole thing manually.

Generative AI for images, video and audio

You will learn to create commercial-grade content using tools like Veo 3.1, RunwayML and Luma AI. No studio, no full production team needed.

Projects included in the course:

● Handle the entire creative pipeline – from writing the script and storyboarding the scenes to producing the final video using smart AI tools.

● Generate life-like AI avatars to star directly in your brand campaigns and social media content.

Real use case: A small clothing brand owner creates a full product ad video at home for a few thousand rupees, when a proper shoot would have cost over a lakh.

Agentic AI & automations

You will build AI-driven workflows that run on their own using Make, which connects over 1,500 apps.

Projects included in the course:

● Set up intelligent AI agents to manage your digital tools and handle entire workflows in the background.

● Build smart automations that link multiple platforms together, allowing data to flow seamlessly from one app to the next without human intervention.

Real use case: An e-commerce store sets up an automation that spots an abandoned cart, waits 30 minutes, then sends the customer a personalised WhatsApp message with a discount code. All without anyone lifting a finger.

Use AI Across Key Business Functions

You will learn how to apply AI across business functions like content production, customer support, data analysis and digital marketing.

Projects included in the course:

● Create real-world AI projects for marketing, sales, customer service, HR, and finance to save time and work smarter.

Real use case: A support team builds an AI calling agent that makes 4,000 reminder calls in under 10 minutes, something a human team would take days to do.

1. AI product building and vibe coding

You ship full, working AI applications using tools like Lovable, Glide and Bolt, even if you have never written code before.

Projects included in the course:

● Take your product idea from a simple drawing to a clickable model that feels like a real app.

● Build an organized database that automatically sorts your data and powers your app behind the scenes.

● Turn your designs into a live, AI-powered app that people can actually open and use.

● Make a professional presentation to show your AI product to stakeholders, backed up by your working prototype.

Real use case: A founder turns a simple idea into a working app with a live front-end in a few hours, then pitches it to investors the same week. This kind of practical, role-ready training is hard to find. If you are specifically searching for AI courses in Mumbai that focus on doing rather than just watching, this is the part that sets IIDE apart from other institutions.

What AI Tools Will You Learn at IIDE?

Students at IIDE get hands-on access to more than 20 industry AI tools, with select paid subscriptions included in the course fee at no additional cost.

The tools taught in the course are:

Google AI Pro, Make, Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Canva, HeyGen, Higgsfield, Luma AI, Suno, Udio, RunwayML, Lovable, Emergent, Glide, Bolt, Manus, n8n, Google Opal, Looker Studio and more.

You learn all of these hands-on, across the modules. No guesswork.

How Does Learning Work at IIDE’s AI Course?

IIDE’s teaching model is built around practice, not passive instruction. The learning loop at every stage consists of:

1. Hands-on tool sessions: Learning each platform through live, guided exercises

2. Real project work: Applying skills to actual deliverables, not mock assignments

3. One-on-one mentoring: Direct access to a mentor when students are stuck

4. Industry feedback: Review and critique from working professionals throughout the program/

Who Is IIDE’s AI Course in Mumbai Best For?

IIDE’s AI course in Mumbai is designed for four distinct audiences:

● Students and fresh graduates: Build AI skills to accelerate job placement, land internships, or launch a freelance career

● Working professionals: Upskill in AI to move into higher-value or leadership roles within their industry

● Business owners and founders: Learn to scale operations, reduce costs, and build smarter workflows using AI

● Freelancers: Expand service offerings and charge premium rates for AI-powered deliverables

Final thoughts

The job market is shifting fast, and the people who learn these skills now will be the ones leading later. IIDE’s AI courses in Mumbai give you a practical, hands-on way to get there. You will learn the tools, build real projects and earn a certificate that actually means something.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is IIDE’s AI Course Available Online and Offline?

Yes. IIDE offers both an online AI course and an offline AI course. The offline classes are held at IIDE’s Mumbai campus, while the online version lets you learn the same curriculum, tools and projects from anywhere.

Is IIDE’s AI certification recognised by the Government of India?

Yes. IIDE’s AI certification is recognised by the Government of India through NASSCOM and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Students receive a dual certificate, one from IIDE and one from this government-backed authority.

What AI tools do you learn in IIDE’s AI course?

IIDE’s AI course covers more than 20 tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, Canva, HeyGen, Suno, Udio, RunwayML, Luma AI, Lovable, Glide, Bolt, and Make.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content published in collaboration with IIDE