Instagram is testing new ways to let users control their algorithm

Instagram is reportedly coming up with greater control for users over what users see on their Instagram Feed and Reels. The Meta-owned platform is experimenting with several new options that will make ‘Your Algorithm’ easy to access. This way you can easily indicate to the app what to show them more of and what they should stay away from. Also Read: How to watch Instagram Reels hands-free

The update came from Instagram head Adam Mosseri in his latest post. He mentioned that the update will be previewed to make the recommendation system more interactive. It will not just work in the background. Also Read: Instagram wants to be your next TV app: New features bring Reels and Stories to the living room

Some of the features are already in testing; others are at an early stage of development.

Instagram to include ‘Your Algorithm’

On Instagram, Adam Mosseri posted a video with several concepts the company is progressing on.

He said that Instagram wants to have ‘Your Algorithm’ become a part of the Instagram app rather than it being buried in the Settings menu. This feature enables users to customize their recommendations by selecting topics that they wish to be recommended more frequently and topics that they wish to be recommended less frequently.

The idea is to provide users with greater control of their Instagram experience without having to navigate multiple menus, Mosseri said.

He also said that the ideas that were presented in the preview will not necessarily be released. Some of them are already being experimented with users, and others are concepts that may evolve through time.

New methods of making adjustments

An idea being investigated is making “Your Algorithm” controls more easily accessible.

When you pull down on the Instagram home feed, you’ll see the recommend settings in one example, Mosseri shared. This would enable the users to tweak their content preferences without leaving the Feed.

Another idea is to let users swipe up from a Reel to instantly have access to recommendation controls. But the users don’t need to go to Settings, as they can simply indicate to Instagram what kind of videos they want to watch.

Instagram also is experimenting with basic buttons below Reels that will enable users to express whether they would like to see more videos just like the focused one or fewer recommendations like the present one.

These are rapid actions that are intended to make personalisation of algorithm much faster.

More real-time control of the algorithm

Instagram’s goal is to convince users to make changes during their browsing, rather than waiting for a later time, Mosseri said.

The firm is trying to find a method to enable users to give rapid feedback without interrupting the viewing process, he said.

The ultimate vision is to have the recommendation system integrated into the conversation between the user and Instagram as opposed to the system deciding automatically.

This will eventually help Instagram get a good grasp on shifting interests as well. If, for instance, someone begins to pay more attention to watching travel videos and fewer cooking videos, the platform can react much quicker compared to what it used to do before.

Instagram’s reasons behind these changes

Instagram’s recommendation system is a significant factor in determining what content shows up in the Feeds, Reels, and Explore tabs of users’ apps.

Currently, the platform uses signals like Watch Time, Likes, Comments, Shares, Saves, and previous activity to recommend content.

But there have been a lot of people saying that they sometimes see too many posts being recommended, and aren’t receiving notifications from the users they follow.

Instagram’s aim by making “Your Algorithm” more accessible is to ensure users have more autonomy over what they see, rather than leaving it completely to the algorithms.

Reaction from users

Mosseri’s preview was met with a mixture of praise and then there were the users who had a different request.

Many of the top suggestions requested that Instagram feature more content from accounts that they already follow rather than recommend content.

Some users wrote that they want to see the content from their friends, family and favourites creators in their homes timeline in chronological order.

The feedback emphasizes a persistent discussion on recommendation algorithms on social media. AI suggestions connect users with new material, yet many individuals still favor to see posts from the accounts they have selected to adhere to.

When can I expect new features?

Instagram hasn’t officially released when these new controls will be available.

Some features are already in an experimental stage with selected users, and others are still experimental and might not be available for public release, Mosseri said.

The company claims to will get on-going feedback and determine which features end up in the completed Instagram experience.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

These updates could make Instagram’s recommendation system more transparent and customized to users if implemented on a global scale, allowing them to have more control over the content that shows up in their Feed and Reels.