Apple Airtag helps catch robbers who stole $62K in thefts

A Texas family became fed up with gravesite robbers and installed a hidden AirTag to capture them in the act,

  • Apple Airtag helped bust robbers who tried to steal $62,000 in theft.
  • A Texas family installed a hidden AirTag to capture robbers.
  • Then, they provided the authorities with the AirTag data, which they used to find stolen items.
An AirTag has helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts, the media reported.

The family didn't anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000.

The family didn’t anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000. Also Read - NFC forum unveils its new goals, plans to expand the distance of NFC connections: Details here

According to Tony Velazquez, his uncle’s gravesite at the Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas, had been frequently robbed.

“Each time, thieves had absconded with a bronze memorial vase — which retails for $600 — that had adorned the grave,” the report said.

Velazquez dropped an AirTag into the vase as a safety measure in case the thieves struck again.

He provided the authorities with the AirTag data, which they then used to locate the vase and dozens more at a house 45 minutes away.

Local authorities then arrested the suspects, accused of stealing 102 vases over the last two months.

Clute Police Chief James Fitch said that the thieves intended to sell the vases for a quick profit at a nearby scrap yard.

“They had actually tried to take the entire vases to a scrap yard,” Fitch said, “They turned them down luckily.”

IANS

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 5:07 PM IST
