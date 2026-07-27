Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 announced: Date, bank offers and more to know

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: After Prime Day, the e-commerce giant is back with another sale – Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. This comes as one of the key online shopping events ahead of Independence Day in India. Amazon has revealed that the sale will begin on August 7th while bringing discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. Also Read: Tech layoffs hit 1.19 Lakh in 2026: Microsoft, Google, Meta cut jobs as AI becomes top priority

While Amazon has confirmed the start date, it is yet to reveal when the sale will end. The company has also not announced if Prime members will get early access this time. Here’s what all we know so far. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live: Beware of these delivery scams before your order arrives

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: What to expect

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is expected to feature offers across a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, wearables and home appliances. The company hasn’t shared the complete list of products or their discounted prices yet. More product-specific offers are expected to be revealed closer to the sale date. Also Read: OnePlus N6 launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity chip, 8000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs and more

But if we look at the deals during the previous Amazon Sale, then the Apple models such as iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone Air are expected to get a reduced price. Moreover, Samsung, Google, and Vivo models may get good discounts, including the flagship Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy S25, and even Google Pixel 10 lineup.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Bank Offers: How to save more

Card offers: What we know so far is that Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant 10 percent discount on eligible credit card and EasyEMI transactions during the upcoming sale. If you are using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, then you will also be eligible for 5 percent unlimited cashback on purchases.

Exchange Deals: Apart from these offers, you can also take advantage of exchange deals and no-cost EMI options on select products.

Gift cards: Gift cards and vouchers offering additional discounts are also expected to be available during the event.

Amazon Pay rewards: Amazon Pay users will also get access to extra offers during the sale. The e-commerce giant says you can earn cashback rewards of up to Rs 2,000 on eligible transactions. There will also be offers on mobile recharges, money transfers and other Amazon Pay services.

Other Options: Along with regular discounts, Amazon will introduce several savings programmes during the sale. Amazon has confirmed offers such as Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Trending Deals and special 8 PM limited-time offers from participating brands.

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You can also look out for sections like Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Amazon Combos, Freebie Central, Sample Mania and Amazon Coupons, which may help bring down the final purchase price even further.