Instagram and Facebook hosted AI 'Nudify' ads despite policy ban: Report

Meta is again under scrutiny as Instagram and Facebook have been alleged to have showcased thousands of advertisements promoting AI “nudify” apps. As per a report by Bloomberg, the findings come from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), which is a non-profit watchdog that investigates major tech companies. Also Read: Bank of Baroda data leak: Hacker claims 1TB customer data breach

According to the report, many of these ads were linked to a China-based advertising partner that helps businesses promote products on Meta’s platforms outside China. According to TTP, around 7,600 advertisements promoting AI-powered nudify and face-swap apps appeared on Instagram and Facebook over the past few months. Also Read: Google hints at Pixel 11 price hike ahead of August 12 launch, here's why

These apps reportedly use artificial intelligence to manipulate photos by placing a person’s face onto explicit or sexualised images and videos without their consent. The report also flagged one Android app that allegedly included a section where users could share explicit AI-generated content. Some users reportedly claimed that the platform also contained illegal material involving minors. Also Read: Anthropic launches Claude Opus 5 with half the cost of Fable 5 and stronger coding performance

Why is this important?

It must be noted that Meta’s advertising policies already prohibit promotions for apps that generate non-consensual intimate images or encourage sexually explicit content. The report argues that the appearance of these ads raises questions about how they were approved despite those restrictions.

TTP also alleged that the ads were connected to GatherOne, a Beijing-based advertising agency that works with companies looking to advertise on international platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Although Meta’s social media services are blocked in China, many Chinese businesses still advertise on the platforms to reach users in other countries.

Meta and GatherOne respond

Meta has pushed back against the claims, saying it does not allow nudify apps or non-consensual intimate imagery on its platforms. The company said advertisers are required to follow its advertising standards, and violating those rules can result in ads being removed, financial penalties or permanent account suspension.

Following questions about the report, Meta also confirmed that it has banned one of the apps mentioned and removed links to several other similar services. GatherOne, on the other hand, said it follows Meta’s advertising policies and has a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal or exploitative content. The company also said it is suspending the creation of new advertising accounts for AI nudify and face-swap services while reviewing its compliance process.

Concerns around AI-generated content..

The report adds to growing concerns over the misuse of generative AI tools. Over the past year, regulators and online safety groups have repeatedly called on technology companies to do more to limit the spread of deepfake and AI-generated explicit content, especially when it involves non-consensual images.

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While Meta says it continues to remove content and ads that violate its policies, the latest report is likely to renew questions about how such advertisements managed to appear on Instagram and Facebook in the first place.