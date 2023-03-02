Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs

Amazon today launched the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker in India. The newly launched Echo Dot was unveiled by Amazon at its annual event in September 2023. And now nearly five months later, the company is bringing the smart speaker to India. Also Read - Amazon announces deals on Echo devices as Alexa turns five: Check top offers here

Interestingly, the announcement comes shortly after Amazon Alexa completed its five years in India and the company introduced a new masculine voice for its virtual assistant in the country. The launch event also coincides with the special sale for Amazon Echo devices that Amazon India has announced to mark Alexa's five-year anniversary in the country.

Fifth-gen Echo Dot price, colours and availability

Amazon India said that the newly launched fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot is priced at Rs 5,499, and it will be available in India in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. However, from March 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023, Amazon India is offering its fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. As far as availability is concerned, the company said that the newly launched smart speaker will be available in India online via Amazon India's official website and offline via Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika, among others.

Fifth-gen Echo Dot specifications and features

The newly launched Echo Dot smart speaker comes with an orb-like design with a mesh-like fabric cover that has become the standard in the past couple of years. It comes with 1.73-inch front-firing speaker with support for lossless high-definition sound. It is powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which the company says that enables it to process more experiences faster resulting in even faster Alexa responses and tap gestures.

Coming to the sensors, the fifth-gen Echo Dot has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so customers can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls. It also comes with special motion sensors called, which is a part of its Ultrasound Motion Detection technology that enables customers to automate their day by creating smart home routines such as have Alexa turn on compatible-lights or play music when you enter the room.

In addition to that It comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature. Amazon India says that customers can use this feature to set up helpful routines such as automatically turn on compatible-AC when it gets too warm inside or turn it off when it gets too cold—a perfect feature to sleep comfortably.