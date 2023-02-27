comscore Amazon announces deals on Echo devices: Check top offers here
As Alexa turned five in India, Amazon has announced special discounts on the purchase of Echo devices in India. Check top offers here.

Amazon Alexa recently turned five in India. To mark the milestone, Amazon India has announced that it will be hosting a special sale in India wherein it will be offering deals and special discounts on the purchase of various Amazon Echo devices and Fire TV devices. The e-retailer said that these deals will be available for a period of 72 hours from 12AM on March 2, 2023, to 11:59PM on March 4, 2023. Also Read - Alexa turns 5 in India, gets a new voice: How to switch to it

Amazon India said that during the course of this sale, the e-retailer will be offering up to 60 percent discount on the purchase of Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays. In addition to this, the company will be offering up to 50 percent discount on the purchase of Fire TV devices. Additionally, the company will be offering up to 60 percent off on bundle offers. Also Read - Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Furthermore, Amazon India said that during the course of its two-days sale, Amazon India will be offering up to 40 percent off on devices that come with Alexa built-in. The list includes devices by companies such as boAt, Noise, and Fastrack. Furthermore, it will be offering up to 60 percent off on boAt smartwatches that come with Alexa built-in. Besides these deals, Amazon India said that customers will get a cashback of Rs 500 cashback on purchasing Amazon Echo smart speaker and Fire TV stick together. They will also get a three months Amazon Audible membership at no extra cost on buying any Echo device. Also Read - Amazon Prime Phones Party: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy M04, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more

Top deals on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices

Ahead of Amazon’s upcoming sale for Echo and Fire TV devices, here are the top deals you should look out for:

— Amazon India is offering flat 38 percent off on the purchase of the fifth-gen Echo Show 5 smart display. It costs Rs 8,999. However, during the sale it will be available for Rs 5,499.

— Similarly, the third-gen Echo Dot that costs Rs 4,499 will be available for Rs 2,449 after getting a 45 percent discount, while the fourth-gen Amazon Echo smart.

— Amazon India is also offering a flat 50 percent off on Echo Buds with Alexa with wired charging case. It costs Rs Rs 11,999. However, during the sale, it will be available for Rs 5,999.

— Coming to Fire TV devices, Amazon India is offering 35 percent off on the purchase of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It costs Rs 6,499. However, during the upcoming sale, it will be available for Rs 4,199.

— Similarly, the Fire TV Cube will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 after getting a discount of 31 percent. Without the sale, it costs Rs 12,999.

— Also, the company is offering the Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote at a price of Rs 2,799 after getting a discount of 44 percent.

— Coming to bundle offers, Amazon India is offering flat 60 percent off on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips smart bulb combo. During the upcoming sale, it will be available for Rs 2,599 instead of Rs 6,498.

— Amazon is also offering up to 60 percent off on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Twin-Pack and smart bulb combo.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 5:22 PM IST
