Amazon has announced that it will be hosting a new sale on the platform. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins early next month. This appears to be a pre-independence sale and it comes after the Prime Day sale that happened earlier this month. While the Prime Day sale was for Prime members, this sale will be for everyone. Let’s take a look at the sale timeline and offers.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Date and offers

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will be hosted for five days. It will begin on August 5 and end on August 9. As usual, Prime members will be able to access the deals 12 hours early. Amazon is aggressively advertising deals that it will categorize into different segments such as Kickstarter deals, Deals Under Rs 999, Price Crash Store, Grand Opening Deals, 8 PM Deals, and BlockBuster Deals.

Amazon will be offering up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. There will be offers on phones like iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 60 series, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and others. There will be new product launches next week such as the Redmi 12 5G that will be made available for purchase in the Great Freedom Festival sale. Headsets will start under Rs 999 and cases, covers, cables, and chargers will be available at cheaper prices.

Furthermore, there will be up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories from brands like Dell, Apple, Boat, and Fireboltt. Buyers in the sale will also be able to enjoy up to 80 percent off on smartwatches, up to 50 percent off on tablets, and up to 40 percent off on gaming laptops. Amazon’s Alexa, FireTV, and Kindle devices will be available for up to 55 percent off.

Amazon has given a sneak peek of the other electronic deals. Products like RAM, SSDs, and Bluetooth speakers will also be available at a discounted price. Action cameras like Insta360 X3 and handheld gimbals will also be discounted in the sale. Moreover, Amazon will be offering up to 50 percent off on monitors, up to 40 percent off on printers, and up to 80 percent off on gaming items including controllers, headphones, keyboards, and others.

Apart from this, there will be up to 60 percent off on TVs and home appliances. Gaming consoles, Antivirus programs, Books, and Toys will have up to 70 percent off. In addition to this, Amazon will offer a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. Those with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards will get up to 5 percent cashback on purchases.