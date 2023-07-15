Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at under Rs 27,000, Galaxy S23 at Rs 5,000 off

If you are looking to buy a new Samsung Galaxy phone, you can consider buying one from the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Amazon Prime members can shop hundreds of thousands of products selling at big discounts in this year’s Prime Day sale. Those without a Prime membership can quickly join it to get the deals because they are too good to miss. One of them is the one on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is selling at a discount of over Rs 30,000 right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal

Instead of its original launch price of Rs 55,999, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 on Amazon. That is almost a discount of Rs 30,000 on the phone, but this is not where the deal ends. If you use a credit card from ICICI Bank or State Bank of India to make the online purchase for the Galaxy S20 FE, you get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the price. That brings down the price to Rs 24,999, taking the total effective discount on the phone to more than Rs 30,000.

Besides, if you want to save more on the phone, you can go for Amazon’s exchange programme, under which you can trade in an old, used phone to get a discount against the price of the Galaxy S20 FE equal to the resale value.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal

If you are planning to buy a new phone and if it is one of the best compact phones, the Galaxy S23, Amazon has a deal for you. Although there is no platform discount on the Galaxy S23, you can save Rs 5,000 flat on the phone. If you buy the Galaxy S23’s base variant, which has 128GB of storage, using an SBI credit card, you get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. The effective price, thus, becomes nearly 70,000, against the launch price of about Rs 75,000.

Over and above this discount, you can opt for the exchange programme that gives you an option to use the value of your old, used phone as a discount on the price of the Galaxy S23. The exchange value will depend on the phone’s model and its condition.

