Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X90 series smartphones in India today. The Vivo X90 series is a part of the company's premium X-series devices and it is the successor to last year's Vivo X80 series. The upcoming Vivo X90 series includes two devices — the vanilla, Vivo X90, and the pro, the Vivo X90 Pro.

Vivo X90 series India launch: How to watch the live event

The company will be launching the X80 series successor at a special event that will be live streamed on the company’s official Facebook and Twitter handles starting 12PM today. In addition to this, the company will also be streaming the Vivo X90 series launch event via its official YouTube handle. Also Read - Vivo to launch X90 series smartphones in India on April 26: Check details





Vivo X90 series India launch: What to expect

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has been teasing details about its upcoming X90 series devices on its official social media handles. Thanks to the details shared by the company so far, we already know that the Vivo X90 series will be available in Blue and Black colour variants with faux-leather finish. In addition to this, Vivo has revealed that the Vivo X90 series will come with a triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular camera module. This camera module will be stacked right next to the LED flash with ZEISS branding.

In addition to this, the company has also revealed that the Vivo X90 series will be manufactured using the 4nm fabrication process and that it will come with Vivo’s V2 image processing chipset.

Living on the edge gives more room to the imagination. ​ Get ready to bring it to life with the #vivoX90Series and its 50MP portrait camera with large sensor.​ Launching on 26th April 2023: https://t.co/W8bj8Lfpit

​#XtremeImagination pic.twitter.com/dOZ4mpysS0 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 25, 2023

It is worth noting that while the Vivo X90 series is making a debut in India today, Vivo has already launched the series in its global markets. The Vivo X90 Pro launched in the global markets sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 5G SoC that is coupled with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. For cameras, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera and a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP rear camera setup. It is backed by a 4870mAh battery.