comscore
    News

    Vivo X90 series to launch in India today: How to watch live event, what to expect

    Mobiles

    Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X90 series smartphones in India today. The Vivo X90 series is a part of the company's premium X-series devices and it is the successor to last year's Vivo X80 series. Th

    Vivo X90

    Image: Vivo

    Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X90 series smartphones in India today. The Vivo X90 series is a part of the company’s premium X-series devices and it is the successor to last year’s Vivo X80 series. The upcoming Vivo X90 series includes two devices — the vanilla, Vivo X90, and the pro, the Vivo X90 Pro. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specification and top offers

    Vivo X90 series India launch: How to watch the live event

    The company will be launching the X80 series successor at a special event that will be live streamed on the company’s official Facebook and Twitter handles starting 12PM today. In addition to this, the company will also be streaming the Vivo X90 series launch event via its official YouTube handle. Also Read - Vivo to launch X90 series smartphones in India on April 26: Check details

    Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 to launch on April 20

    We at Techlusive will also be covering the event on our platform. So, stay tuned for all the updates.

    Vivo X90 series India launch: What to expect

    Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has been teasing details about its upcoming X90 series devices on its official social media handles. Thanks to the details shared by the company so far, we already know that the Vivo X90 series will be available in Blue and Black colour variants with faux-leather finish. In addition to this, Vivo has revealed that the Vivo X90 series will come with a triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular camera module. This camera module will be stacked right next to the LED flash with ZEISS branding.

    In addition to this, the company has also revealed that the Vivo X90 series will be manufactured using the 4nm fabrication process and that it will come with Vivo’s V2 image processing chipset.

    It is worth noting that while the Vivo X90 series is making a debut in India today, Vivo has already launched the series in its global markets. The Vivo X90 Pro launched in the global markets sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 5G SoC that is coupled with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. For cameras, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera and a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP rear camera setup. It is backed by a 4870mAh battery.

    • Published Date: April 26, 2023 9:24 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Vivo X90 series to launch in India today: How to watch live event, what to expect

    WhatsApp's multi-device functionality gets smarter: Here's what's new

    Spotify Premium subscribers grow 15 percent YoY

    Reliance Jio to launch Jio AirFiber service in India soon

    Microsoft may separate Teams from its Office products

    Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

    Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

    Tech Updates/Launch

    Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video