Vivo X90 series to arrive in India on April 26

    Vivo to launch X90 series smartphones in India on April 26: Check details

    Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X90 series in India. Here is everything we know about the phone ahead of the official launch.

    • Vivo is set to launch an X-series smartphone in India.
    • Vivo is planning to launch the X90 series smartphone in India.
    • Vivo will launch the Vivo X90 series in India on April 26.
    Vivo X90

    Image: Vivo

    Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone series smartphone in India soon. The company today announced that it will launch the Vivo X90 series smartphone in India on April 26, 2023. The company will be hosting a special event at 12PM on April 26 wherein the company will introduce its next-gen X-series smartphones, which also includes the Vivo X80 series and Vivo X70 series smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G review: The Android phone you have been waiting for

    Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has shared a number of key details about its upcoming X-series smartphone. We already know that the Vivo X90-series smartphones will be available in Blue and Black colour variants. The Black colour variant will come with faux-leather finish. The Vivo X-90 series will come with a triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular camera module. This camera module will be placed next to the LED flash with ZEISS branding, which implies that Vivo has worth with lens-maker Zeiss for developing camera technology for its upcoming smartphone series.

    Vivo, via a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Vivo X90 series smartphones has revealed that the series will be powered by a chipset that has been manufactured using the advanced 4nm fabrication process. This system-on-chip will be complimented by the company’s V2 image processing chipset.

    It is worth noting that while Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X90 series smartphones in India, it has already launched these smartphones, which includes the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro in the global markets. The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 5G chipset with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4870mAh battery. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. On the camera front, the phone has a 32MP camera in the front and a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.

    • Published Date: April 17, 2023 11:19 PM IST
