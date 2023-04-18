comscore
    Vivo T2 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specification and top offers

    Vivo T2 5G was launched in India on April 11, 2023. It is up for sale in India starting April 18, 2023 via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store.

    Published: April 18, 2023 4:12 PM IST

    • Vivo T2 5G is available in two colour variants.
    • Vivo T2 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery.
    • Vivo T2 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
    Vivo launched its T2 5G smartphone in India on April 11, 2023, and within a week of its launch, the smartphone is up for sale in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Vivo T2 5G in India starting today. Interested buyers can purchase Vivo T2 5G smartphone via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. The newly launched smartphone is part of Vivo’s T-series devices that also includes the Vivo T1 5G and the Vivo T2x 5G. The Vivo T2 5G is available in two colour variants — Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave — with features such as an AMOLED display and a 64MP OIS camera.  Also Read - Vivo to launch X90 series smartphones in India on April 26: Check details

    Vivo T2 5G price and offers

    Vivo T2 5G is available for sale starting April 18, 2023, via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999. The smartphone is available in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colour variants. Interested buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing the smartphone via Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 to launch on April 20

    Vivo T2 5G specification

    Vivo T2 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on the latest Android 13 platform and it is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is built on 6nm technology with eight-core CPU architecture. The newly launched smartphone has up to 8GB of built-in RAM which is further expandable to a maximum of 8GB. In addition to this, Vivo T2 5G supports memory expansion of up to 1 TB.  Also Read - Vivo T2 5G, T2X 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

    Coming to display, Vivo’s newly launched smartphone offers a Turbo AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. 

    The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 44W flash charging technology. Vivo claims its charger is capable of charging 50 percent of the battery in 25 minutes.

    Coming to the camera, Vivo T2 5G has a 64MP OIS anti-shake primary camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera with features including a super night mode. The smartphone features a 16MP HD front camera with face beauty effects. In addition to this, it comes with a micro movie mode and includes 6 built-in vlog templates.

    The newly launched smartphone weighs 172 grams and has a thickness of 7.8 mm.

    Published Date: April 18, 2023 4:12 PM IST
