Redmi Note 12 Turbo with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is the latest smartphone in the brand’s hit mid-range series. The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with specifications such as a high refresh-rate display, the latest Snapdragon chipset, and a fast-charging battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 Turbo key specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China, so if you are in a different market and interested in the phone, you are out of luck. But this phone may arrive outside of China with a different name, possibly under the POCO brand.

While the Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes in three standard variants, there is a special Harry Potter Edition, the units of which will be limited. This special edition has a back cover designed in the Harry Potter theme showing the Hogwarts insignia, a custom SIM card ejector tool, and other accessories with the Harry Potter touch.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo specifications and price

The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo is the highest-end phone in the series right now. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processor. The phone comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. But if that is not sufficient, the phone supports a microSD card.

On the back of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, you get a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the display. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo uses a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, among other connectivity options. You get Android 13-based MIUI 14 on the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Price-wise, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000) and goes all the way up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,400). It comes in Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, and Ice Feather White colour variants, other than the Harry Potter version.