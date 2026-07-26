Next iPad mini could become Apple's FIRST tablet to bring this

Apple could be planning one of the biggest upgrades to the iPad mini in years. While the company is expected to introduce a new OLED display and a faster processor, a latest report suggests another first for the iPad lineup – official water resistance. Also Read: After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, all eyes on iPhone Ultra: 5 things to expect from Apple's first foldable

If the rumours turn out to be true, the next iPad mini could become the first iPad to carry an IP rating, making it safer to use around water than any previous model, MacRumors reported. Also Read: Buying an iPhone could soon get cheaper: Apple reportedly plans new upgrade program

Here’s everything that’s expected so far from the next iPad mini. Also Read: Apple may launch its biggest iPhone display yet in 2027

iPad with Water resistance rating

Unlike iPhones, no iPad currently comes with an official water-resistance rating. That means Apple doesn’t recommend using its tablets around water or in wet environments.

According to recent reports, that could change with the next iPad mini. The tech giant is said to be redesigning parts of the tablet to reduce openings where water could enter. While the exact IP rating is still unknown, the move could make the iPad mini more practical for everyday situations like reading by the pool, using it in the kitchen or carrying it while travelling.

There is still a long way!

A different speaker system may make it possible as one of the reported hardware changes is a new vibration-based speaker system.

Instead of using traditional speaker grilles, the upcoming iPad mini is said to produce sound by vibrating parts of its chassis. This could reduce the number of external openings on the device, making it easier to improve water and dust resistance.

Reports suggest Apple has been exploring similar technology for several years, although it has never appeared in a commercial product.

What else to expect?

Apart from water resistance, the next iPad mini is also rumoured to switch from an LCD panel to an OLED display, which could offer deeper blacks, better contrast and improved power efficiency.

On the performance side, Apple is expected to introduce a newer chipset. While reports differ on whether it will use the A19 Pro or A20 Pro, both would be a notable step up from the A17 Pro chip found in the current iPad mini.

iPad Mini with IP rating: when to expect?

According to recent reports, Apple could unveil the new iPad mini as early as October, likely after the launch of the iPhone 18 series.

Apart from the display, processor and possible water resistance, the company is also expected to retain the compact design that has made the iPad mini popular among users looking for a portable tablet.

As always, these details are based on leaks and rumours. Apple has not officially confirmed the next-generation iPad mini or its features.