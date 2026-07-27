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Xbox down: Thousands of users report game launch and server issues

Thousands of Xbox users reported problems launching games and connecting to Xbox servers, with Downdetector logging over 2,800 complaints. Despite the reports, Microsoft's Xbox Service Status page continued to show all services as operational.

Edited by Deepti Ratnam |Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 AM (IST)

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photo icon Xbox Network outage? Users complain of game launch failures and connection errors

Thousands of Xbox users have reported issue in accessing Microsoft’s gaming services. The problems were reported on Monday, raising concerns regarding a possible Xbox Network outage. However, it occurred in the United States wherein players were unable to access games, launch games, access multiplayer features, and connect to online servers. The complaint quickly went viral and spread across social media. Several users started questioning whether Xbox services were experiencing a widespread disruption. news Also Read: Asus ROG Xbox Ally Handheld Console Specs Revealed Via Amazon Ahead Of Launch: Check Features, Price Leaks, And More

According to Downdetector, outage monitoring platform, there was report of more than 2,800 users reporting issue at the time of reporting. While the number of complaints kept rising, Microsoft’s official Xbox Service Status page indicated that all the services are operating normally. This created lots of confusion among affected users. news Also Read: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Price And Pre-Order Date Leak Ahead Of Launch: All You Need To Know

Xbox outage

On Monday, reports of alleged outage started surfacing and Xbox players began complaining about problems with several core services. Users reported that their games failed to launch, while some reported that they are unable to connect to Xbox Live or online multiplayer servers. news Also Read: Microsoft New AI-Powered Chatbot for Xbox is Here and You can’t Wait To Try It Out

Downdetector data found that customers had various problems during the incident:

  • 62% said they have issues starting games.
  • 21% had problems with their server connection.
  • 12% encountered gameplay-related errors.

The other reports all appeared to be associated with other Xbox services, indicating that the disruption extended beyond just one service in Microsoft’s Xbox universe.

The number of reports referred to only users that submitted complaints, however, the outage tracker suggested that the problem affected players in several regions.

List of cities affected

Outages did not occur in just one area. There were complaints from several major cities in the United States that were reported on Downdetector’s live outage map:

  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • San Francisco
  • Chicago
  • New York

The pattern of reporting indicated the problem was not a local internet service provider (ISP) or regional server problem, but appeared to be a nationwide problem.

It is unclear, however, if users outside of the country were similarly affected, as the majority of the reports that were available came from users in the US.

According to Microsoft, Xbox services are back to normal

Microsoft’s official Xbox Service Status page did not report any service disruption, despite the amount of complaints.

Instead, the dashboard continued displaying the message:

“Services are all back up and running.”

Many users were puzzled about the discrepancy between service status reported by Microsoft and the reports on Downdetector. Some players thought it may be a problem with one of the services that wasn’t being picked up by Microsoft’s monitoring systems, while others wondered if the status page was lagging behind in reporting current problems.

Microsoft has, at the time of this writing, not made any official statement to explain the reported disruption, nor confirmed whether a team is investigating the issue or not.

Frustrated gamers head to social media

However, as things continued to go wrong, a lot of players started on X (previously Twitter) to let Xbox support know about the issue and ask for help.

Multiple users reported that they continued to get the “Try again later” message many times after rebooting their console several times.

One user commented that all of the games they tried to launch gave an error message indicating that there could be a problem with Xbox’s online services. The user tried to reset the console several times but to no effect, and then he/she reached out to Xbox Support to ask if there was any known outage.

Another player, who assumed his Xbox console was malfunctioning before finding hundreds of other players posted similar complaints on the Internet, criticized Microsoft for not updating its service status page.

Others posted screenshots of failed game launches, connection issues, and other error messages about Xbox services being temporarily unavailable.

Reason behind the Xbox outage?

The details of what caused the reported disruption have yet to be confirmed.

There are multiple reasons for gaming service outages, such as:

  • Temporary server failures
  • Network infrastructure issues
  • Authentication service problems
  • Unexpected increases in user traffic.

Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed the outage, so it’s hard to tell if the problem has something to do with Xbox servers, or is some sort of technical problem with users’ connections.

If the disruption is for a server reason, Microsoft will strive to restore normal service when the root cause of the disruption has been identified and resolved.

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What you can do?

If you are also experiencing issues on your Xbox, then you can try few tricks and troubleshooting steps. It includes:

  • You can check the official Xbox Service Status page
  • Best option is to restart the Xbox console
  • Restart your internet router
  • Make sure to verify that the console is running the latest system software
  • You can also test your internet connection
  • It is necessary to monitor Xbox support official social media channels for latest announcements.