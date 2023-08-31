By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Tecno has unveiled a new concept phone dubbed Tecno Phantom Ultimate. It is a rollable phone with a 6.55-inch large display that can extend to 7.11 inches in less than 1.3 seconds. The concept phone also has an extra screen, two cameras, and a ring-like LED flash unit. Let’s take a look at the full details.
The Phantom Ultimate is Tecno’s yet another concept phone. The device sports a 6.55-inch rollable screen. When the screen is fully rolled out, it is a 7.11-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 2296 x 1596 pixels resolution. The panel has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 388 PPI pixel density. It also has an extra screen on the back that shows time and alerts. It’s an Always-on screen. The device has a thickness of 9.93mm.
It has a dual camera system on the back. The ring-like LED flash unit is sandwiched between the two lenses. The back panel has a textured back. Other details about the phone haven’t been revealed. But it’s just a concept device so it won’t be available for purchase.
Earlier this year, Tecno showcased the Phantom Vision V concept phone. It has a massive 10.1-inch panel on the inside. The device was made up of aerospace-grade titanium making it durable. Just like all concept phones, a part of the design of these phones may end up being commercial.
Other than Samsung, Tecno is one of the rare brands that offers a book-style foldable phone. Interestingly, it is also from the Phantom series, but it is commercially available. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is a book-style foldable smartphone. The device sports a large 7.85-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen on the outside. Both the primary and secondary panels support 120Hz refresh rate support.
It is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.
The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots on HiOS 13 Fold-based on Android 13. It lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but has a stereo speaker setup. The Phantom V Fold is available in the Online market priced at Rs 88,888.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
