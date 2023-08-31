Tecno has unveiled a new concept phone dubbed Tecno Phantom Ultimate. It is a rollable phone with a 6.55-inch large display that can extend to 7.11 inches in less than 1.3 seconds. The concept phone also has an extra screen, two cameras, and a ring-like LED flash unit. Let’s take a look at the full details.

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5 series gets limited-time launch offers in India

Tecno Phantom Ultimate features

The Phantom Ultimate is Tecno’s yet another concept phone. The device sports a 6.55-inch rollable screen. When the screen is fully rolled out, it is a 7.11-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 2296 x 1596 pixels resolution. The panel has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 388 PPI pixel density. It also has an extra screen on the back that shows time and alerts. It’s an Always-on screen. The device has a thickness of 9.93mm.

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro with ARC interface launched in India

It has a dual camera system on the back. The ring-like LED flash unit is sandwiched between the two lenses. The back panel has a textured back. Other details about the phone haven’t been revealed. But it’s just a concept device so it won’t be available for purchase.

Earlier this year, Tecno showcased the Phantom Vision V concept phone. It has a massive 10.1-inch panel on the inside. The device was made up of aerospace-grade titanium making it durable. Just like all concept phones, a part of the design of these phones may end up being commercial.

Other than Samsung, Tecno is one of the rare brands that offers a book-style foldable phone. Interestingly, it is also from the Phantom series, but it is commercially available. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is a book-style foldable smartphone. The device sports a large 7.85-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen on the outside. Both the primary and secondary panels support 120Hz refresh rate support.

It is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots on HiOS 13 Fold-based on Android 13. It lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but has a stereo speaker setup. The Phantom V Fold is available in the Online market priced at Rs 88,888.