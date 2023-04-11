comscore
    Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts as the most affordable foldable phone in India

    The Phantom V Fold comes with a 2K primary dispaly, triple-rear cameras, and a Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

    • Tecno Phantom V Fold arrives in India.
    • The Phantom V Fold offers a 7.65-inch main display.
    • The Phantom V Fold is powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
    Tecno Phantom V Fold price in india

    After showcasing the Phantom V Fold at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Tecno has finally launched the folding phone in India. And as you’d expect, it is the most affordable foldable phone in the country. Also Read - Tecno Spark 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 goes on sale

    Some of the highlights of the phone include a 2K resolution primary display, triple cameras, and a flagship Dimensity chipset. Also Read - Tecno to launch a flip phone, six-to-eight ultra premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra

    Tecno Phantom V Fold India price and sale details

    The Phantom V Fold is priced at Rs 88,888 in India. However, as an introductory offer on April 12, the device will be available at a discounted price of Rs 77,777. Also Read - Tecno starts manufacturing Phantom V Fold 5G in India, early bird price starts Rs 77,777

    This special price will be only for the first day of the sale, i.e. on April 12. Additionally, there will be Rs 5,000 off on HDB Bank cards.

    In comparison to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, which costs Rs 1,54,999, the Phantom V Fold is way more affordable.

    Buyers of the device will get a 1+1 year warranty and a one-time free screen replacement valid for six months from the date of purchase.

    The foldable phone has two color options – Black and White.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications and features

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with a large form factor. It sports a 7.65-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. There’s a 6.42-inch secondary AMOLED panel that supports LTPO technology. The screen can refresh from 10Hz to 120Hz.

    It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait camera. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper.

    The device packs a 5,000 battery with support for 45W fast charging. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a smaller 4,400mAh cell with slower 25W charging support.

    As for the operating system, the foldable phone runs on HiOS 13. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

    • Published Date: April 11, 2023 10:45 PM IST
